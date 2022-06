The cruise industry has bounced back from covid-19, and now it's making up for lost time. In May, Carnival Cruise (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report became the first company to get its entire full fleet back onto the water following the departure of Carnival Splendor from the Port of Seattle, and the other two major companies, Norwegian (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report and Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, have followed suit.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO