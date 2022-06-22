Seattle Mariners at Oakland Athletics odds, picks and predictions

The Seattle Mariners (30-39) and Oakland Athletics (23-46) clash Wednesday in the middle contest of a 3-game series at Oakland Coliseum. The AL West battle is slated for a 9:40 p.m. ET first pitch. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Mariners vs. Athletics odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series is tied 2-2.

The Mariners took Tuesday’s series opener 8-2 after having been shut out in their previous 2 games vs. the Los Angeles Angels. Seattle has slashed a mere .188/.276/.316 (.591 OPS) since June 12.

The Athletics have scored just 3.17 runs per game (29th in MLB). They’ve scored just 2.0 RPG since June 12.

Mariners at Athletics projected starters

RHP George Kirby vs. RHP Paul Blackburn

Kirby (1-2, 3.56 ERA) has a 1.14 WHIP, 1.1 BB/9 and 8.6 K/9 through 43 IP in 8 starts.

Faced Oakland May 25 and allowed 4 R on 8 H in 5 IP.

May be due for a throttled-back workload after throwing 97 pitches in each of his last 2 starts

Blackburn (6-2, 2.26 ERA) is tabbed for his 14th start. He has a 1.07 WHIP, 2.1 BB/9 and 6.4 K/9 in 71 2/3 IP.

Owns a 0.68 ERA in his last 2 starts

Went 5 1/3 scoreless frames against Seattle on May 25.

Mariners at Athletics odds and lines

Money line: Mariners -135 (bet $100 to win $135) | Athletics +110 (bet $110 to win $100)

Mariners -135 (bet $100 to win $135) | Athletics +110 (bet $110 to win $100) Run line (RL): Mariners -1.5 (+125) | Athletics +1.5 (-155)

Mariners -1.5 (+125) | Athletics +1.5 (-155) Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -107 | U: -115)

Mariners at Athletics picks and predictions

Prediction

Mariners 5, Athletics 3

Some clubs at the extremes reach a no-play or no-fade limit where they just never swing back toward the mean. On the down side of that continuum is where the Athletics reside. Oakland is a bad ballclub in enough ways as to generate pause — and often restraint — before taking the A’s in a wager.

Blackburn has benefited from a .266 batting average on balls in play and an 81.8% runner stranded rate. His surface ERA is artificially tamped down by those generous, hard-to-repeat percentages. And he’s logged a 5.26 ERA in his last 51 1/3 IP at Oakland Coliseum.

Seattle is the play, and with the game having an Over lean, the run line has more leverage. PASS.

The Seattle offense figures to be better than its 3.94 RPG average. With a batter’s wind in the forecast and some fade-Blackburn lean, TAKE THE OVER 7.5 (-107).

