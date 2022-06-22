Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds odds, picks and predictions

The Los Angeles Dodgers (41-25) face the Cincinnati Reds (23-44) for the 2nd game of a 3-game series on the road. First pitch Wednesday is at 6:40 p.m. ET at Great American Ball Park. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Dodgers vs. Red odds with MLB picks and predictions.

The Dodgers lead the season series 5-0 with 2 games to go.

The Dodgers won Tuesday’s series opener 8-2 as they pounded out 17 hits. They have won 4 of their last 6 games and are in a virtual tie for first place in the NL West with the San Diego Padres.

The Reds have lost 5 games in a row, including all 4 of their games on their current homestand. They are 5-12 in their last 17 games.

Dodgers at Reds projected starters

LHP Tyler Anderson vs. RHP Luis Castillo

Anderson (8-0, 2.82 ERA) makes his 11th start in 13 appearances. He has a 0.94 WHIP, 1.5 BB/9 and 8.5 K/9 in 67 IP.

Won 8th game of year in June 15 start vs. the Los Angeles Angels, going 8 1/3 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1 BB and 8 K.

Dodgers have won Anderson’s last 6 starts and are 8-2 in all his starts.

Castillo (2-4, 3.33 ERA) makes his 9th start. He has a 1.09 WHIP, 2.9 BB/9 and 8.4 K/9 in 46 IP.

Had no-decision in 7-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks June 15 with 7 IP, 3 R, 4 H, 2 BB and 6 K.

The Reds have lost his last 3 starts.

Dodgers at Reds odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:01 a.m. ET.

Money line (ML) : Dodgers -165 (bet $165 to win $100) | Reds +133 (bet $100 to win $133)

: Dodgers -165 (bet $165 to win $100) | Reds +133 (bet $100 to win $133) Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Dodgers -1.5 (+100) | Reds +1.5 (-120)

: Dodgers -1.5 (+100) | Reds +1.5 (-120) Over/Under (O/U): 9.5 (O: +110 | U: -135)

Dodgers at Reds picks and predictions

Prediction

Dodgers 6, Reds 3

This is a matchup between the team with the 3rd-most wins in the league and the team with the fewest wins in baseball. The Dodgers’ 21 road wins are almost as many as the Reds’ 23 total wins this season.

Anderson is undefeated and the Dodgers have won his last 6 outings, while the Reds have dropped Castillo’s last 3.

Take the DODGERS (-165).

Of the Dodgers’ 41 victories this season, 37 have been by at least 2 runs. Their last 9 victories have all been by 2 or more runs. They are 37-29 ATS on the season and 20-14 ATS on the road.

The Reds are 30-37 ATS on the season and 13-20 ATS at home. Four of their last 5 losses have been by 2 or more runs.

Take the DODGERS -1.5 (+100).

The series opener hit 10 runs Tuesday but that was the first time in 9 games the Dodgers were in a 10-run game.

Three of the Reds’ last 5 games have had 10 or more runs but that has happened only twice this season with Castillo on the mound.

Take UNDER 9.5 (-135).

