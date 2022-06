Cindy Sue Fair, age 64, of Berea, Kentucky, passed away June 10, 2022 of cancer. She was born October 15, 1957. She is survived by her mother and step-father, Lorraine and James UpChurch of Toledo, OH; father Dale (Alma) of Newberry; sister Terri Willis of Toledo, OH; son Steven Severance of Toledo, OH; daughters Lori Severance of Kincheloe, MI and Melanie Middleton of Kincheloe, MI; four grandchildren; and longtime partner Ralph Huff.

BEREA, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO