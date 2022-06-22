ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Bismarck Woman Charged With Murder For Death Of 5-Year-Old Child

By Andi Ahne
 2 days ago
Back in February of this year, local authorities responded to a call where a 5-year old boy was found unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead; this prompted an investigation into the circumstances of the child's death. 40 -year-old Rolanda Doyle, the child's caregiver, was arrested for the neglect and...

