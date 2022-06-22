Bismarck Woman Charged With Murder For Death Of 5-Year-Old Child

My feeling is that anybody who invests his or her own time and efforts into our community deserves respect. Now I know that some will say "Well they got paid to serve our city", to that I say, of course, you are right, but it's way more than just making a little extra money, it is a matter of devoting your attention fully to attempting to improve Bismarck, in every way you can. Politics is a whirlwind of challenges, and not everyone is built to enter that arena. My involvement with Steve Bakken has been through our radio station here in Mandan, for he has been on the air at US 103.3 and SuperTalk 1270. When I first moved here over two years ago I had no idea he was Bismarck's Mayor. I mean, think about it, when was the last time you actually worked with THE Mayor of an actual city?

BISMARCK, ND ・ 9 DAYS AGO