Elliot Page explains how the people closest to him reacted to his transition

Every now and again a story comes along that shows how much goodness there truly is in the world. On Monday, subreddit r/ABoringDystopia posted a video of a Burger King employee named Kevin Ford, 54, who received a gift from upper management in honor of his 27 years on the job. In the video, which was originally posted on TikTok, Ford delves into the items he received from HMS Host, the company from which Burger King hires, which included a Starbucks reusable tumbler, a bag of Reese’s candy, pens and two rolls of Lifesavers, amongst other items. Additionally, managers at the Las Vegas Burger King where Ford works gave him a slice of chocolate cake to celebrate the milestone. While Ford remained appreciative in the video, expressing his gratitude, the response online was a touch more critical.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO