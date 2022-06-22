ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elliot Page explains how the people closest to him reacted to his transition

By Ree Hines
TODAY.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a year and a half since Oscar-nominated actor Elliot Page came out as transgender, and during a recent visit to “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Page revealed things have “improved drastically” for him since then. And that improved path all started with...

www.today.com

Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
Person
Steve Blackman
Person
Seth Meyers
TMZ.com

John Lennon Allegedly Had Affair with Teenage Assistant Set Up by Yoko Ono

John Lennon allegedly had an affair with an assistant who was 10 years his junior and it was all Yoko Ono's idea ... according to a new documentary. According to "The Lost Weekend: A Love Story," a doc that just premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival ... John had an affair in the 1970s with his assistant, May Pang.
Page Six

Elon Musk’s child, 18, granted name and gender change

Elon Musk’s 18-year-old child has been granted a name and gender change, officially making her Vivian Jenna Wilson. According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge approved the petition and asked for a new birth certificate to be issued by the state to reflect the changes. Vivian chose to remove Musk as her last name, opting for Wilson, which is her mother Justine’s maiden name. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Vivian – who was given the moniker Xavier Alexander Musk at birth – filed the petition back in April, shortly after her 18th birthday....
TODAY.com

Burger King veteran of 27 years gets goodie bag for never missing a day of work in viral video

Every now and again a story comes along that shows how much goodness there truly is in the world. On Monday, subreddit r/ABoringDystopia posted a video of a Burger King employee named Kevin Ford, 54, who received a gift from upper management in honor of his 27 years on the job. In the video, which was originally posted on TikTok, Ford delves into the items he received from HMS Host, the company from which Burger King hires, which included a Starbucks reusable tumbler, a bag of Reese’s candy, pens and two rolls of Lifesavers, amongst other items. Additionally, managers at the Las Vegas Burger King where Ford works gave him a slice of chocolate cake to celebrate the milestone. While Ford remained appreciative in the video, expressing his gratitude, the response online was a touch more critical.
TODAY.com

‘Jeopardy!’ made a glaring spelling mistake during Final Jeopardy

An error on Wednesday’s “Jeopardy!” episode spelled trouble for eagle-eyed viewers. Fans caught sight of a rare typo in the game show’s Final Jeopardy clue. In the last round, the topic was “19th Century Literature,” and the prompt read: “This author first thought of a parrot before choosing another bird equallly capable of speech.”
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Niece Waidhofer, Model and Influencer, Dead at 31

Niece Waidhofer, a model and influencer with more than four million followers on Instagram, has died. She was 31. According to TMZ, which first broke the story, Waidhofer's family said she died by suicide in Houston, Texas. The family also released a statement to TMZ saying, "Sadly, Niece took her own life after a long battle with mental health issues."
HOUSTON, TX
E! News

Stranger Things' Shannon Purser Says "Fat Actors" Don’t Get as Many Opportunities

Watch: Coda Cast on Importance of Deaf Representation at Oscars 2022. Shannon Purser is speaking out about the difficulties fuller-figured actors face. The actress, who played Barb in season one of Stranger Things, addressed the need for on-screen representation June 19. "they're not hiring fat actors for iconic fat characters because they want a big name star," Shannon tweeted. "there are almost no fat big name stars because fat actors aren't allowed upward mobility."
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Mindy Kaling describes the horror of traveling with a toddler and we can relate

Sitting in a stunning screening room at a fancy hotel in West Hollywood, it's hard to imagine actor and showrunner Mindy Kaling is anything but perfectly polished. Dressed in a gorgeous floral black dress and surrounded by her team, Kaling laughed politely at my jokes and even, humble brag, remembered we've met before — or at least, pretended to remember, which I will also consider a win.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA

