Ben Franklin ribbon cutting

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Friday of Art Week the Finnish Midsummer Celebration “Friendship Across Waters” was hosted at Ellwood A Mattson Lower Harbor Park. This event celebrates the 25th year of being a sister city with Kajaani, Finland. Midsummer is an important national holiday in Finland celebrating the summer solstice, usually spent with family and friends. The Marquette Sister Cities Partnership, City of Marquette Arts and Culture Center, and the Marquette Symphony Orchestra partnered to bring Midsummer to the people of Marquette. A stage was set up in the park for artist to perform live music. Bonfires were lit in traditional Finnish fashion.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO