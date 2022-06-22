ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal Falls, MI

Ben Franklin ribbon cutting

 4 days ago

Pictured, from left, are Mark Bromley (Managing Director, Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance), Gerard Valesano...

WLUC

Gwinn Fun Daze Courtesy of the Gwinn Lions Club

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gwinn Lions Club is raising money for the local community through Gwinn Fun Daze. The event will be at Nordeen Park and Gwinn High School on June 25th, starting at 10 a.m. For more information click here.
GWINN, MI
County denies pay for Juneteenth

By Allison Joy CRYSTAL FALLS — At its June 14 general meeting, the Iron County Board of Commissioners voted against paying trial court employees who did not work on June 20 in acknowledgment of Juneteenth as both a state and federal holiday. Earlier this month, the Michigan State Supreme Court added Juneteenth to its official list of paid holidays specified in court rules. This follows the…
IRON COUNTY, MI
The Ish Creamery brings scoops and smiles to Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – On the corner of North 3rd and East Ely Streets in Ishpeming, a new business is opening its doors. The Ish Creamery officially started scooping up their unique and one-of-a-kind ice cream flavors to customers on Friday and with over 20 flavors on their menu, they are sure to have something for everyone to enjoy and cool off with.
Marquette Veterinary Clinic sees increase in dog blastomycosis cases

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - One Marquette County vet is treating pets with cases of an uncommon fungal infection. Marquette Veterinary Clinic Associate Veterinarian Dr. Edward Brauer III said the clinic has seen an unusually high number of dog patients with blastomycosis. Dr. Brauer III cited around five cases in the past week alone. Dr. Brauer III added that the clinic normally treats five total cases of blastomycosis in one year.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
Crystal Falls, MI
Iron County, MI
Candidate Spotlight: Dave Prestin for 108th District Seat

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – As the 108th District Seat in Michigan’s House of Representatives is set to open this year due to term limits on incumbent Beau LaFave, five candidates have entered the race for the office. Dave Prestin is one of four candidates running for the Republican nomination to be decided in Michigan’s August 2 primary election.
MICHIGAN STATE
Protesters gather in Marquette amid Roe v. Wade decision

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The reversal of Roe v. Wade brought out nearly 100 people to Downtown Marquette to protest the supreme court’s reversal. Protesters occupied all four corners of the intersection of Washington and Third streets adjacent to the U.S. Courthouse. Marquette City Commissioner Jenn Hill pointed out that Michigan still has safeguards in place affording women in Michigan access to abortions.
MARQUETTE, MI
BOSS Snowplow buys Minnesota-based company VSI

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County company purchased a Minnesota-based company to expand its product line. BOSS Snowplow, a division of Toro company, announced it has bought VSI in southern Minnesota. This is the first asset purchase BOSS Snowplow has made. The terms of the purchase were not...
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
Finnish Midsummer Festival in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Friday of Art Week the Finnish Midsummer Celebration “Friendship Across Waters” was hosted at Ellwood A Mattson Lower Harbor Park. This event celebrates the 25th year of being a sister city with Kajaani, Finland. Midsummer is an important national holiday in Finland celebrating the summer solstice, usually spent with family and friends. The Marquette Sister Cities Partnership, City of Marquette Arts and Culture Center, and the Marquette Symphony Orchestra partnered to bring Midsummer to the people of Marquette. A stage was set up in the park for artist to perform live music. Bonfires were lit in traditional Finnish fashion.
MARQUETTE, MI
UPDATE: Missing Chocolay Twp girl found in Wisconsin

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – UPDATE: Dalia Taylor has been located and is in the custody of Wisconsin authorities, according to Chocolay Township Police. Taylor was found unharmed along with the vehicle she used when she departed last night. PREVIOUS: Chocolay Township Police is requesting assistance in locating a...
WISCONSIN STATE
MISSING: 17-year-old girl from Marquette Township

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police at the Negaunee Post need your help looking for a runaway from Marquette Township. Peyton Greet is a 17-year-old girl. She has brown hair and blue eyes and is 5′9″, approximately 135 lbs. Greet walked away from her home...
MARQUETTE, MI
Robertson found guilty of 8 charges following Marquette trial

MARQUETTE, MI— A former Marquette doctor on trial for exchanging drug prescriptions for sexual favors was found guilty of eight of 15 charges. Following about seven hours of deliberation, a jury convicted Jonathan Robertson Tuesday of five counts of delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance less than 50 grams, one count of delivery/ manufacture of a controlled substance – Schedule 4 drug and marijuana, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
MARQUETTE, MI

