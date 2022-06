Those impacted by Hurricanes Laura and/or Delta are invited to attend a public hearing to discuss the state's action plan for hurricane recovery and learn how to receive assistance. Restore LA has scheduled a meeting on Tuesday, June 28 beginning at 6pm at the Allen P August Multi-Purpose building, 2001 Moeling Street in Lake Charles. This is for residents in Calcasieu, Cameron and Beauregard Parishes. The Restore Louisiana webpage has a link to the power point presentation.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO