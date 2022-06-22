ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Teenage boys are arrested for attempted murder after off-duty female PCSO was stalked and stabbed by youth wearing face mask

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Three teenaged boys have been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of an off-duty PCSO have been released under investigation, police have confirmed.

Surrey Police say the officer was seriously injured in the broad daylight attack in Esher and they are treating it as a 'targeted' attack but not terrorist related.

Off duty, the PCSO had just left Elmbridge Police Station and was walking along Old Church Path.

She was approached by a youth and stabbed in the arm at around 2.50pm. The attacker was said to be wearing black clothes and had a surgical mask.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H62VI_0gIY1vr600
The female PCSO was stabbed after she left Elmbridge Police Station yesterday afternoon in what Surrey Police described was a 'targeted attack'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IjPkM_0gIY1vr600
Police believe the victim was targeted after leaving Elmbridge Police Station, pictured. Surrey Police said they do not believe the stabbing was terror related
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o4Ial_0gIY1vr600
Surrey Police confirmed that three boys aged between 14 and 15 were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder a short time later. They have since been released under investigation

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The boy was described as white, aged 14 to 15 and of slim build.

He was wearing black trousers and black footwear with a black hooded top and a surgical face mask.

Police said he fled the scene in the direction of Esher Park Avenue.

Three boys - two aged 15, the other 14 - were arrested in Claygate a short time later on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police confirmed the three teenagers have been released under investigation. Officers said a moped may have been used during the incident.

Detective Inspector Gareth Hicks, who is investigating, said last night 'We do not believe this to be a terror related incident, but we do believe this was a targeted attack as the PCSO was wearing parts of her uniform at the time.

'We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen someone matching the suspect's description or witnessed three young men on a moped in the areas of Esher and Claygate between 1.30 and 3.50pm this afternoon.

'I would urge anyone who may have witnessed something, no matter how insignificant, to contact us as soon as they are able.'

Any witnesses of the incident or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time, should contact Surrey Police quoting refeerence number P22128991.

