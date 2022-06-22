Baltimore Ravens Linebacker and Louisiana Native Jaylon Ferguson Dead at 26

Tributes are being paid to Tony ‘Goose’ Siragusa, the Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman who has died at the age of 55.Teammates of Siragusa, who won a Super Bowl title with the Ravens during the 2000 season, initially reported the death of the one-time player, who grew up in New Jersey.There was no immediate cause of death given. Reporters in Baltimore, where Siragusa spent the last five of 12 seasons in the NFL, said his death had been confirmed to them by several sources.ESPN later said his death had also been confirmed by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, who said he...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO