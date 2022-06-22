ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

PSG ‘ready to sell Neymar’ as new sporting director Luis Campos approves transfer if price is right while Mbappe stays

By Anthony Chapman
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN are reportedly ready to sell Neymar this summer.

That’s after new sporting director Luis Campos deemed him replaceable should the price be right.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mmdJg_0gIY1OAT00
PSG are ready to sell Neymar for the right price this summer Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LvlAU_0gIY1OAT00
New sporting director Luis Campos is set to ring the changes Credit: AFP

Foot Mercato claims Neymar, 30, faces an uncertain future in the French capital amid a summer of change.

Highly-rated Portuguese transfer guru Campos has arrived to replace Leonardo.

And he is set to appoint Christophe Galtier ahead of Zinedine Zidane as Mauricio Pochettino’s successor.

It’s reckoned Campos and Galtier are planning on implementing a new 3-5-2 formation at the Parc des Princes.

And they are plotting bids for new signings accordingly, with the team built around Kylian Mbappe after his new contract.

Porto’s Vitinha and Lille’s Renato Sanches are set to arrive as new central midfielders.

And Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar is wanted as the third centre-back alongside Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe.

The shift in formation should also get the best out of striker Lionel Messi and wing-back Achraf Hakimi, who both struggled in their debut seasons.

But it appears there will be no room for Neymar in the starting XI next term.

And the Brazilian is very much expendable should PSG receive a suitable offer.

Neymar remains the world’s most expensive player after joining the French champions from Barcelona for nearly £200million in 2017.

He has gone on to score 100 goals in 144 games for PSG, winning four titles and three French Cups in the process.

But Neymar has failed to lead PSG to their most desired trophy, the Champions League.

There have also been questions over his general fitness levels and commitment, with Neymar only making 30 appearances or more in all competitions just twice in five years.

But it remains to be seen if there are any takers for the hitman, who is tied to PSG until 2025 and pockets £600,000 each week.

Should Neymar leave, it could open the door for PSG to sign Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.

It could see Messi drop into a No10 midfield role.

But the Pole has his heart set on a move to Barcelona.

