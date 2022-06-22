ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jess Wright celebrates son Presley's first five weeks in the world with precious family snap while sister Natalya Wright dotes on the newborn in sweet shots

By Ellie Phillips For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The TOWIE star became a mother for the first time last month with husband William Lee-Kemp.

And on Wednesday morning, Jess Wright, 36, celebrated the first five weeks of life with son Presley Stone Lee-Kemp by posting a precious family snap to Instagram.

And on Tuesday evening, her younger sister Natalya Wright, 21, doted on her newborn nephew as she took to Instagram to share sweet snaps of his first five weeks in the world.

Precious: On Wednesday morning, Jess Wright, 36, celebrated the first five weeks of life with son Presley Stone Lee-Kemp by posting a precious family snap to Instagram

In Jess' gorgeous photograph, she could be seen lying in her hospital bed with her son in her arms and kissing his head, while husband William stood over them both.

The reality star wrote alongside the family shot: '5 weeks ago to the minute when our worlds changed forever,' and located them in The Portland Hospital, a private facility favoured by celebrities.

Meanwhile, Natalya cradled Presley in her arms and gently kissed him on the head in the photographs which she uploaded.

Loved: The influencer, cradled Presley in her arms and gently kissed him on the head in one of the photographs
Before and after: Natalya included the first moment she saw the baby boy and the final shot of sister Jess' bump before she gave birth
Cutie: The model also shared multiple snaps of Presley's cute face

The influencer also included the first moment she saw the baby boy and the final shot of sister Jess' bump before she gave birth.

Natalya captioned the post on her main grid: 'Presley Stone Lee-Kemp. 5 weeks ago I watched you come in to this world. The most amazing moment I have ever experienced.

'It’s been the most special few weeks getting to know our new little edition, You’ve made our family feel a little more complete.'

Mwah! Natalya included multiple black and white shots with the newborn
All the firsts: She posted the first moment she laid eyes on Presley, and the first time she changed him
Wrinkles: Natalya gushed over the baby boy's wrinkles as he slept

The sweet snaps come after Jess spoke out about adjusting to motherhood as she admitted it took her 'two hours' to get ready for the day.

She admitted that, while some days she finds parenthood 'fine', on others she says it's not so easy.

In a clip on her Instagram Stories, Jess said: 'It's been one of those mornings guys. Getting out the door? Well, it's not normal, is it?

'Let's be honest, let's not sugar coat it. With a child, getting out the door, and a dog, I've only got one dog at the minute as well, add another two hours onto your morning.

'I tell you what, some days it's fine but today wasn't one of those days. Luckily I was OK in myself, in a fine mood and the sun's shining because it could have been breakdown central had I not but it's all good.

Proud auntie: Natalya shared a shot of herself sat with her feet up waiting for the baby to arrive
Doting: The brunette beauty clearly showers Presley with love and affection
Cute: Natalya's boyfriend Tommy held baby Arthur in his arms
Sweetheart: The model showed off Presley sleeping in sweet baby clothes

'I just thought I'd come on here and say how this whole picture perfect of like, "Oh, you know. Get up, go out with my baby in the pram, it's all great."

'It's reality, let's be honest, come on.'

She added: 'No one can really prepare you can they. As many times as you hear this and that, until you're going through it, yeah,' she trailed off.

Television personality Jess became a mother for the first time, welcoming a baby boy last month with husband William Lee-Kemp.

The star announced the birth on Instagram, less than a year after she wed the businessman in September 2021.

She announced she was expecting back on November 28 with a stunning partially nude snap.

Cousins: She also included shots of Presley with his cousin Joshua (the son of Josh Wright and his wife Hollie) who was born at the end of February
Bathtime: The babies are already forging a close bond as they grow up together
Hi friend: The boys are just a few months apart in age

