England suffer a Covid blow to their Women's Euro camp, with Ellen White sent home after testing positive... and star striker will miss their penultimate warm-up game against Holland

By Kathryn Batte
 3 days ago

England will clamp down on players mixing with families and friends from this weekend as they look to limit the spread of Covid-19 ahead of the Women’s Euros.

Record goalscorer Ellen White was sent home after testing positive on Wednesday and will miss the Lionesses’ game against Holland on Friday.

Cases are on the rise, with Spain reporting five positive tests this week. England defender Alex Greenwood also tested positive at the start of this month.

Ellen White has been forced to temporarily withdraw from the England camp owing to Covid
Sarina Wiegman will be sweating over the fitness of her first choice centre forward for next month's opening fixture against Austria
White is likely to be England's first choice centre forward at this summer's tournament

Sarina Wiegman’s squad have been allowed to leave their training base at St George’s Park to spend time with loved ones in the last two weeks, but they will go into tournament mode when they fly to Switzerland on Monday for their final warm-up game before the tournament in England.

The FA are working within UEFA’s protocols for the tournament and follow UK Government advice.

Wiegman has held open training sessions at St George’s Park and on Tuesday 285 players from the grassroots game were invited to meet the squad. All 23 players then took part in a media day.

Visitors to St George’s Park have been required to take a lateral flow test and this will continue as the team move into their new base at the Lensbury Resort in London.

England v Holland, Thursday 8pm, Live on ITV4

Daily Mail

Sarina Wiegman's major tournament debut for England, a match between the defending champions and the world No 2 side and a crucial clash in the 'group of death'... the five must-not miss games at the Women's Euros

The waiting is nearly over. After a year's delay caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the UEFA Women's Euros are almost upon us. Squads have been picked, players are well into their intense preparations and coaches are fine-tuning their plans for the tournament ahead of the July 7 kick-off at Old Trafford.
