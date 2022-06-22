ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Carlos Tevez officially unveiled as Rosario Central manager coach in his first job in coaching after signing one-year deal with Argentinian club... just two weeks after the ex-Man United and Man City forward announced his retirement from playing

By Kieran Jackson For Mailonline, Oliver Salt For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Carlos Tevez has been unveiled as the new manager of Argentinian club Rosario Central after bringing the curtain down on his playing career.

Tevez, 38, announced his retirement from professional football earlier this month, calling time on a glittering 21-year career in which he scored 308 goals in 746 matches while winning the Champions League and top-division titles in England, Italy, Argentina and Brazil.

And just over two weeks since hanging up his boots, the former Manchester United and Manchester City forward has been appointed manager of Rosario on a 12-month contract.

He posed for photos with the club shirt alongside vice-president Ricardo Carloni on Tuesday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZhrZB_0gIY0gte00
Carlos Tevez has been unveiled as the new manager of Argentinian club Rosario Central
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mtsb8_0gIY0gte00
Just over two weeks since hanging up his boots, Tevez has signed a 12-month contract 

The Argentinian top-flight team confirmed Tevez as their new head coach on Tuesday, with Carlos 'El Chapa' Retegui set to join as a member of his backroom staff.

Rosario chiefs met with both Tevez and highly-rated candidate Pablo Sanchez last week, according to The Sun.

But it was the former who came out on top, despite Sanchez enjoying far greater experience as a coach over the past 15 years.

Tevez arrives with a wealth of knowledge after playing for some of the biggest clubs in world football over the past two decades, including the two Manchester sides and Juventus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IFvNW_0gIY0gte00
He posed for photos with the club shirt alongside vice-president Ricardo Carloni (right) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QK92E_0gIY0gte00
He was last on Boca Juniors' books, bowing out as a player following a final hurrah with his boyhood club

He was last on Boca Juniors' books, bowing out as a player following a final hurrah with his boyhood club, whom he first joined at the age of 13 before breaking into their first team four years later.

After scoring 38 goals in 110 games for Boca, Tevez went on to enjoy stints with Corinthians, West Ham, both Manchester clubs, Juventus and Shanghai Shenhua as well as another two with his Xeneizes.

The striker also earned 76 caps for his native Argentina, scoring 13 goals.

Tevez revealed his intention to embark on a career in management after leaving Boca last year, saying: 'I’m going to be a coach, I made the decision that I’m going to manage. I got excited, I’m very hooked. I’m ready to manage now.'

Rosario currently sit 22nd in the 28-team Argentina Primera Division after four games, meaning he has his work cut out in the 2022 campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CwIKg_0gIY0gte00
The former Manchester City and Manchester United forward is embarking on a new career

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Lessons in management from Pep Guardiola, Turf Moor's 'state-of-the-art' facilities and a reunion with coach Craig Bellamy... new Burnley boss Vincent Kompany takes stock ahead of his debut season in the Championship

Vincent Kompany remembers arriving at Manchester City just a few days before the Abu Dhabi takeover in 2008 and finding a training ground that didn’t have a coffee machine or a toilet door. As he got his feet under the table as Burnley manager on Friday, the decorated former...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Fulham 'make an offer for AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli' as Marco Silva looks to secure his first signing of the transfer window... despite the player's desire to stay in Italy amid Lazio interest

Fulham have made an offer for AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli as they look to secure their first signing of the window, according to Sky Italy. The Cottagers are yet to make their first moves in the transfer market since their promotion to the Premier League, but are hoping the Italian centre-back can be their first recruit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City close in on the signing of free agent goalkeeper Stefan Ortega... and Pep Guardiola's side will allow No 2 Zack Steffen to leave in search of more game time

Manchester City are expected to sign free agent goalkeeper Stefan Ortega following a medical next week. The 29-year-old, formerly of Arminia Bielefeld, is due to sign a three year contract while City will allow Zack Steffen to leave as the USA keeper wants more game time. There have also been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Austria defender Martin Hinteregger RETIRES aged 29 following outrage over links to Neo-Nazi figure as he apologises for 'ill-advised words'... with Eintracht Frankfurt branding his decision to quit 'unexpected' and 'painful'

Martin Hinteregger has announced his retirement from football at the age of 29, just two weeks after links to Neo-Nazi figure emerged. His resignation comes after fierce backlash as a result of reported connections with far-right political figure Heinrick Sickl, according to standpunkt. The centre-back had a year left on...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Tevez
Daily Mail

Chelsea are in talks with AC Milan a deal for Hakim Ziyech with Thomas Tuchel keen to revamp his squad - but wantaway winger, 29, may have to take pay cut to push the move through

Chelsea are in talks to sell Hakim Ziyech to AC Milan as they pave the way to bring in Raheem Sterling from Manchester City. Milan have a long-held interest in Ziyech and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is open to the sale if the clubs can agree on a fee while the 29-year-old may also need to take a pay cut to push the move through.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'fail with a fresh approach for Declan Rice' as Thomas Tuchel continues to eye a move for the England midfielder... with West Ham officials 'not willing to sell for less than their £150m asking price'

West Ham have reportedly turned down a fresh approach for captain Declan Rice from Chelsea. According to 90min, Chelsea have again reached out to the Hammers in their pursuit to sign the England international during the summer transfer window. West Ham have kept a stern resolve when it comes to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Gareth Bale locked in talks with Los Angeles FC over a shock MLS switch despite links with Cardiff and Spurs... with forward mulling over a one-year deal to get regular game-time before the World Cup

Gareth Bale is in talks to join Los Angeles FC on a 12 month contract when the window opens on July 7. A deal is yet to be fully agreed but discussions are ongoing. The Wales international has been looking at a number of options including training with Cardiff City in the short term as he prepares to maintain fitness ahead of Wales's World Cup campaign.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Manchester United#Argentinian#The Champions League#Juventus#Boca Juniors
Daily Mail

Newcastle eye bid for Armando Broja with Eddie Howe's side set to miss out on Hugo Ekitike - but other clubs are interested 'with West Ham enquiring about Chelsea striker this week'

Newcastle are lining up a deal for Chelsea forward Armando Broja in the event that they cannot sign Hugo Ekitike. The Magpies have had their sights set on front man Ekitike, 20, since January, and even agreed a fee with Reims, but the youngster decided to stay in France during the winter window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool 'could let Mohamed Salah leave for £60m THIS SUMMER' amid ongoing contract saga as Real Madrid monitor situation - with forward 'demanding £400,000-a-week wages to remain at Anfield'

Liverpool could allow Mohamed Salah to leave this summer if a suitable offer is made, according to reports. Despite having already lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich, Liverpool could end up selling another of their high-profile stars and they are ready to consider offers in the region of £60million for Salah, as reported by The Sun.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Arsenal will make a new offer for Leeds winger Raphinha after their opening £30m bid was rejected, with the Gunners prepared to pay closer to £50m in the hope of sealing the deal for the in-demand star

Arsenal are making a revised offer for Leeds United winger Raphinha after their initial £30million bid was dismissed. Arsenal believe the 25-year-old is keen to join them amid rival interest from Barcelona, Chelsea and Tottenham. Their opening bid, believed to be £30m plus a further £10m in add-ons, was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Crawley to become the first English football club to launch an NFT-only kit as their crypto-backed owners WAGMI United continue to 'shake up the status quo' with third strip available to fans who invest in the club's own new token

Crawley Town are to become the first club in English football to release a kit only available to fans who invest in NFT. In April, the League Two side were taken over by WAGMI United, an American cryptocurrency investment group who vowed to 'shake up the status quo' and showcase a modern approach to ownership.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

England open up 31-run lead in third Test against New Zealand by reaching 360 all out in first innings as Jonny Bairstow's imperious display finally comes to an end and Jamie Overton is denied a debut century

England opened up a first-innings lead of 31 runs in the third Test against New Zealand in the third day's morning session as Jonny Bairstow was denied a double century. After a thrilling 209-run partnership from Bairstow and Jamie Overton dragged the hosts back into the game yesterday, the pair started conservatively with only six runs in the first four overs as Trent Boult's excellent bowling continued with a maiden.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'Howard Webb to become Premier League referees' chief' when Mike Riley steps down from his PGMOL role next season after top-flight clubs complained that too many mistakes had been made under his watch

Mike Riley, the head of Premier League referees, will step down from his role next season, with Howard Webb set to replace him. It was previously reported that a host of Premier League sides were pushing for a change in command, as they believed too many mistakes were made during games in the 2021-22 season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Andy Murray reveals he will donate any prize money earned at Wimbledon to victims of the Ukraine war and says the gesture gives him 'extra motivation to win matches - with £2m on offer for the winner of this year's tournament

Andy Murray has promised to donate any prize money he receives at Wimbledon to victims of the war in Ukraine this year. There will be a maximum of £2million on offer for this year's winner at SW19, although Murray is in now way considered to be in with a shout of lifting the trophy for a third time.
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

'This injury is making me hungrier. I want more records, more titles': Adam Peaty is battling to be fit for the Commonwealth Games - but regardless, the swim star says he'll keep making waves

It was the mundanity behind the drama that still nibbles at Adam Peaty. The unremarkable way in which a remarkable athlete was fished from his kingdom and dumped somewhere dry, hard and unfamiliar. ‘I’ve never had an injury before, not once, and to get one like this was, well, pretty...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Daily Mail

Bayern Munich are 'refusing to budge on their £43m asking price for Robert Lewandowski' despite the striker's desire to leave amid interest from Barcelona... who 'failed with their opening offer of £34m'

Barcelona have been dealt a further blow in their pursuit of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski with the German giants set to hold out for £43million. According to The Guardian, Barcelona offered the German champions £30m plus around £4m in add-ons - a bid which has been rejected.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Emma Raducanu 'throws herself into shots' without any problems in training session at the All England Club ahead of Wimbledon opener - easing fears she will miss the championship through injury

Emma Raducanu has been handed a big boost ahead of her first-round Wimbledon match on Monday after training without any problems at the Aorangi Park Practice Courts. The 19-year-old was somewhat of a doubt for the tournament after being forced to retire in the Nottingham Open through injury at the start of the month.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Portuguese midfielder Diogo Santos opens court proceedings against EA Sports as he seeks compensation of £46,000 plus interest for the 'misuse and abuse' of his image in FIFA videogame

Portuguese footballer Diogo Santos has opened court proceedings against EA Sports, claiming compensation for the ‘misuse and abuse’ of his image in popular video game FIFA. In the lawsuit, Santos is seeking compensation of £46,000 plus interest from the the US company that develops and produces the iconic...
FIFA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

434K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy