Behind Viral Videos

Netflix warning over three HUGE mistakes almost everyone is making

By Jamie Harris
The US Sun
 3 days ago
WHETHER you're watching Stranger Things or Umbrella Academy, make sure you're doing it right.

Netflix has a load of features and options - some useful, others less so.

You should probably stop sharing your password for one... Credit: PA

Are you making the most of them or are you making a huge mistake?

Here are some you might be making.

Not knowing how to turn off autoplay

Autoplay is meant to be useful but a lot of people actually find it quite annoying.

Especially if you nod off and find yourself suddenly going from episode one of a series, right to episode ten.

Thankfully, you can switch autoplay off.

Just go to the settings and find your profile.

Head to Playback Settings and untick Autoplay next episode in a series on all devices.

Forgetting to download movies and shows

You can save yourself lots of data and loading time by downloading some of your favourite shows and movies ahead.

From your phone or tablet, select the three dotted button next to the show's image.

Tap Download Episode.

If you're a bit forgetful, there's a way that Netflix will automatically help you.

Tap the Downloads tab at the bottom and you'll see Smart Downloads.

Check that Download next episode is selected, and when you've finished an episode it'll do the hard work for you ready for next time.

There's also Downloads for You which finds programmes and films Netflix thinks you'll like and automatically downloads them for you.

Sharing your account and password

As you may have heard, Netflix is planning to clamp down on account sharing with people outside your household.

But sharing your login details can also have other problems too.

It can mean losing track of who actually has access to your account.

And if people are going onto your profile to watch stuff, it can screw up the recommendations that appear as well.

Netflix is planning to clamp down on password sharing
Stunning beauty fan wows followers after removing makeup to reveal her natural face – and people barely recognise her

JUDGING from our Instagram feeds, you'd think we were this super glam fashionista who never leaves the house without a full-face of makeup on. But the reality is, we only look like that girl 0.001% of the time - and our everyday life is spent completely bare-faced, hair scrapped back in a ponytail and wearing the comfiest clothes we can find.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

For better... or for worse! Husbands share snaps of their wives' hilariously frustrating antics - from haphazard sunscreen application to dropping the dinner on the floor

Husbands have shared photographs of the moments their wives left them crying out in frustration. Social media users around the world shared snaps of the 'what were they thinking?' moments, including one woman who stuck her foot through drywall. One husband showed off his horrific sunburn after his wife applied...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The US Sun

I’ve never wanted kids so went to get my tubes tied but was stunned by the doctor’s response – I left fuming

DESPITE knowing she doesn’t want children her entire life, TikToker Olivia Downs says she was denied tubal ligation when she asked her doctor for this surgery. When asking to get her tubes tied, Olivia Downs, 22, says that her doctor refused and instead argued that she may change her mind and so shouldn’t have something so permanent done.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
MarketRealist

Own Any of These VHS Tapes? They May Be Worth a Fortune

Before TikTok, YouTube, and reality TV shows, people mainly relied on cable TV and VHS tapes for entertainment. While many were quick to trash or donate their old VHS tapes after new forms of technology emerged, others held onto what would one day become a token of history (and possibly a way to earn a substantial amount of money).
ENTERTAINMENT
