Vladimir Putin vows to deploy Satan 2 nukes by end of year as Russia threatens NATO state over blockade

VLADIMIR Putin has issued a chilling threat as he vows to deploy the Sarmat hypersonic missile dubbed 'Satan 2' by the end of the year as nuclear tensions reach boiling point.

The announcement comes after a series of chilling threats to the West, after Putin said Russia is set to deploy its deadly 'Prometheus' hypersonic nuclear system on Monday (June 20).

A test of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile Credit: East2West

Dmitry Rogozin speaks about the Sarmat missile at the New Horizons marathon in May Credit: East2West

In his latest warning, the tyrant said the world-ending Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile would be delivered in the next six months, amid heightened tensions with NATO countries.

The deadly Satan 2 nuke missile can fly over 11,000 miles, carry 15 warheads and has the potential to destroy an area the size of the United Kingdom in a single strike.

Putin hailed the development of the new missile - successfully test-fired earlier this week - as "a big, significant event" for Russia's defence industry.

The dictator boasted: "The missile can break through all modern anti-missile defences.

"There is nothing like this anywhere in the world, and won't be for a long time."

The deployment of the killer weapon comes as the Russian President issued a number of threats to the West amid soaring tensions over the invasion of Ukraine.

Putin has previously said the 'Satan 2' nuke missile would "force those who try to threaten Russia to think twice".

He said he wouldn't hesitate to extend the Ukrainian war to countries that defy Russia- referring to all of the former territories of the USSR, which he described as "historic Russia".

Between 1990 and 1991, the Soviet Union fell apart, creating the countries of Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

He also said any countries that turned against the Kremlin would no longer "be allies" with Moscow.

A close Putin ally has accused NATO of engaging in "direct aggression" against Russia and said his country had the right to defend itself.

Speaking on the messaging app Telegram, politician Andrey Klimov slammed Lithuania, which has blocked certain goods from passing through its country into Kaliningrad, a small region of Russia cut off from its borders by Lithuania and Latvia.

On Saturday (June 18), Lithuanian authorities announced that goods subject to EU sanctions would no longer be able to pass through its territory to Kaliningrad.

Materials blocked included coal, metals, and advanced technology.

Kaliningrad's regional governor Anton Alikhanov said this ban will affect up to half of all goods destined for the small territory.

Mr Klimov, who heads a commission for the defence of state sovereignty, accused the Lithuanian government of violating a treaty signed between Russia and the European Union 20 years ago.

And on Tuesday (June 21), one of his allies, retired general Evgeny Buzhinsky threatened to nuke Britain and warned NATO is “playing with fire”.

Speaking on Russian TV, Buzhinsky lashed out at British general Sir Patrick Sanders.

Sanders issued a rallying call to troops to prepare to fight and beat Russian forces in a Third World War as he took command of the UK’s land forces this week.

“He doesn’t understand that as a result of the Third World War Britain will physically cease to exist,” said Buzhinsky.

In April, Putin hit back at NATO's war games by staging major drills in the Baltic Sea, where he sent 60 warships, 40 aircraft and 2,000 units of weapons to sea as the West flexes its muscles on his doorstep.

The navy drills came amid mounting tensions between Moscow and Nato after Sweden and Finland submitted their bids to join the US-led alliance after the start of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

If their membership - currently blocked by Turkey - is approved, Russia would become the only non-NATO country on the Baltic Sea.

All you need to know about Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Everything you need to know about Russia's invasion of Ukraine...