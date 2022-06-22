ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Vladimir Putin vows to deploy Satan 2 nukes by end of year as Russia threatens NATO state over blockade

By Elsa Buchanan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

VLADIMIR Putin has issued a chilling threat as he vows to deploy the Sarmat hypersonic missile dubbed 'Satan 2' by the end of the year as nuclear tensions reach boiling point.

The announcement comes after a series of chilling threats to the West, after Putin said Russia is set to deploy its deadly 'Prometheus' hypersonic nuclear system on Monday (June 20).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yt8Ez_0gIXzJiu00
A test of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile Credit: East2West
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nCPev_0gIXzJiu00
Dmitry Rogozin speaks about the Sarmat missile at the New Horizons marathon in May Credit: East2West

In his latest warning, the tyrant said the world-ending Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile would be delivered in the next six months, amid heightened tensions with NATO countries.

The deadly Satan 2 nuke missile can fly over 11,000 miles, carry 15 warheads and has the potential to destroy an area the size of the United Kingdom in a single strike.

Putin hailed the development of the new missile - successfully test-fired earlier this week - as "a big, significant event" for Russia's defence industry.

The dictator boasted: "The missile can break through all modern anti-missile defences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oe1NL_0gIXzJiu00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nELjc_0gIXzJiu00

"There is nothing like this anywhere in the world, and won't be for a long time."

The deployment of the killer weapon comes as the Russian President issued a number of threats to the West amid soaring tensions over the invasion of Ukraine.

Putin has previously said the 'Satan 2' nuke missile would "force those who try to threaten Russia to think twice".

He said he wouldn't hesitate to extend the Ukrainian war to countries that defy Russia- referring to all of the former territories of the USSR, which he described as "historic Russia".

Between 1990 and 1991, the Soviet Union fell apart, creating the countries of Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

He also said any countries that turned against the Kremlin would no longer "be allies" with Moscow.

A close Putin ally has accused NATO of engaging in "direct aggression" against Russia and said his country had the right to defend itself.

Speaking on the messaging app Telegram, politician Andrey Klimov slammed Lithuania, which has blocked certain goods from passing through its country into Kaliningrad, a small region of Russia cut off from its borders by Lithuania and Latvia.

On Saturday (June 18), Lithuanian authorities announced that goods subject to EU sanctions would no longer be able to pass through its territory to Kaliningrad.

Materials blocked included coal, metals, and advanced technology.

Kaliningrad's regional governor Anton Alikhanov said this ban will affect up to half of all goods destined for the small territory.

Mr Klimov, who heads a commission for the defence of state sovereignty, accused the Lithuanian government of violating a treaty signed between Russia and the European Union 20 years ago.

And on Tuesday (June 21), one of his allies, retired general Evgeny Buzhinsky threatened to nuke Britain and warned NATO is “playing with fire”.

Speaking on Russian TV, Buzhinsky lashed out at British general Sir Patrick Sanders.

Sanders issued a rallying call to troops to prepare to fight and beat Russian forces in a Third World War as he took command of the UK’s land forces this week.

“He doesn’t understand that as a result of the Third World War Britain will physically cease to exist,” said Buzhinsky.

In April, Putin hit back at NATO's war games by staging major drills in the Baltic Sea, where he sent 60 warships, 40 aircraft and 2,000 units of weapons to sea as the West flexes its muscles on his doorstep.

The navy drills came amid mounting tensions between Moscow and Nato after Sweden and Finland submitted their bids to join the US-led alliance after the start of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

If their membership - currently blocked by Turkey - is approved, Russia would become the only non-NATO country on the Baltic Sea.

All you need to know about Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Everything you need to know about Russia's invasion of Ukraine...

Comments / 109

Walter L. Tayes
2d ago

Black mail ! Putin thinks he can conquer the world through intimidation and black mail. problem is he's not the only one with big guns.

Reply(1)
23
Perry Jones
2d ago

Truth is, it's not about Trump and politics. It's prophecy being fulfilled to bring in other prophecies. The Most High is not going to allow men to detonate a nuke in the universe and not get involved. In fact, Jesus will return first and remove His children. We are living in a very dangerous world, in a world of trouble, headed for a world of pain. The best one can do is prepare for 3 main events. The Rapture of the Church, World War 3, and the Coming of the Lord. Chasing money and temporary things, is just a waste of time we do not have. We all are living on borrowed time, and it's about up.

Reply(8)
20
Mike Edwards
3d ago

Siri slips words in that I did not say:::: The Democrats said almost like it was a promise that Trump was going to get us involved in World War III with either Russia or China::: But now it looks like the only one who now sets on the golden thrown scratching his head ::: As he wonders what day of the week it might be, or where he is at this point in time::: For He is a ball less wonder::: too old to be president too slow to act::: in cases of national emergency::: let him go back to Delaware and play with his teddy bear::: After all teddy bear need him

Reply(23)
33
Related
NBC News

What will Biden do if Putin goes nuclear? Experts say a nuclear response is unlikely but not impossible

It’s a troubling question with no palatable answer: What would President Joe Biden do if Russia used nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war?. A half dozen current and former government officials briefed on the issue, and several outside experts, told NBC News there was no playbook and little agreement about how the U.S. would respond to a norm-shattering act of destruction that could obliterate a Ukrainian city, kill tens of thousands and send a cloud of nuclear fallout drifting over NATO countries in Western Europe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Daily Mail

Biden says the U.S. will NOT be sending Ukraine any missile that can hit Russia after Moscow's ambassador and Putin propagandists said it would be crossing a red line

President Joe Biden announced on Monday that the U.S. will not be giving Ukraine long-range missiles that can reach into Russia after Moscow warned that such a move would cross a red line. Kyiv has repeatedly requested U.S. Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) that can fire missiles hundreds of miles...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Sanders
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Beast

Putin World Descends Into Fury Over New U.S. Rocket Delivery

President Joe Biden’s latest plan to send advanced rocket launch systems to Ukraine to help defend against Russian advances is already sending Moscow into a rage. Ukrainian officials have been pleading for months for the U.S. to send the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), which will allow them to better target Russian forces from afar, but the Biden administration had held off on providing them out of a concern that the Kremlin might interpret the transfer as an escalation.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#European Union#Ukraine#Russian
Daily Mail

America threatens Kim Jong Un with 'swift and forceful response' if he starts testing nukes as US fighter jets take part in joint wargames off South Korea's coast

Kim Jong Un has been warned of a 'swift and forceful response' if he carries out a fresh nuclear test that the US and South Korea believe he is preparing for. Wendy Sherman, US Deputy Secretary of state, said the test would be a 'complete violation of UN Security Council resolutions' and would not go unanswered.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
The US Sun

China’s plan for bullet train nuclear missile launcher to put ‘1,000 nukes’ in strike range of Western cities

CHINA’S plans to use its high speed trains to carry nuclear missiles could put a thousand warheads in reach of US and European cities, an expert has said. Under plans being developed, the ‘Doomsday’ trains would use the country’s 23,000 miles of high speed track to whizz nukes around the country at 220mph to be deployed in the event of war.
POLITICS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
531K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy