Marienville, PA

Featured Local Job: Life Skills Worker II

By Tyler Ochs
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article$15.26 – $19.26 an hour. APPLY TODAY – BE PART OF THE ABRAXAS TEAM AND TOGETHER, we will continue BUILDING BETTER FUTURES. Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. They offer a wide...

explore venango

Featured Local Job: Mental Health Worker

$16.84 – $23.87 an hour. APPLY TODAY – BE PART OF THE ABRAXAS TEAM AND TOGETHER, we will continue BUILDING BETTER FUTURES. Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. They offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, they have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.
MARIENVILLE, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Experienced Auto Body Technician

Nick’s Auto Body in Clarion is seeking an experienced auto body technician. Nick’s Auto Body offers competitive wages and an excellent benefits package. You may also email your resume to mike.minich@nicksautobody.com. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the...
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Featured Local Job: All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Offers Multiple Positions

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area. Welcome all visitors and Ministers to the state office. Assure confidentiality of all communication and files on computer on in Ministries Office. Accounts Payable and Receivables. Requirements:. High school Diploma or Equivalent. Must be able to pass...
JOBS
City
Marienville, PA
explore venango

Pa. Rural Robotics Initiative Finds a New Home In Franklin

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – In 2021, the Pennsylvania Rural Robotics Initiative found its new home in a historic building with good bones that just needed some TLC. (PHOTO: Steve Cutchall, the new program manager for the Innovation Institute For Tomorrow, works with some kids in the new space that will be the new institute’s home. Photo and article by Richard Sayer of Eight & 322.)
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Project Ignite: A Camp for Creative Kids!

CLARION, Pa. – Since 2013, Clarion Center for the Arts has been sharing dance, music, theatre and more with kids entering 2nd-9th grade through their Project Ignite Creative Arts Camp. For kids who like to be creative, this camp is for them!. BreAnna Liberto, Founder, and Director of the...
CLARION, PA
explore venango

SPONSORED: Spine & Extremities Center Is Taking HEIT to New Heights

CLARION, Pa. – A local medical practice is one of the first in the state to offer treatment for musculoskeletal pain and dysfunction with High Energy Inductive Therapy (HEIT). Spine & Extremities Center continues its commitment to providing the latest, most advanced physical medicine modalities to this region by...
CLARION, PA
explore venango

That’s a Wrap: ‘Movie Stop’ Closing Doors After 33 Years

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A cornerstone of the Oil City’s East First Street district is being forced to close up shop after decades in the community. (Photo above: Captured by Jacob Deemer/EYT.) The Movie Stop has been synonymously known by the big red stop sign hanging above...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Hearing Continued Again for Local Couple Accused of Abusing Infant

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing that was scheduled for Tuesday has been continued for a local couple facing aggravated assault, child endangerment, and related charges after multiple physical injuries to their three-week-old child were reportedly discovered at a Pittsburgh area hospital. A preliminary hearing for 22-year-old Cain...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Cooperstown Woman Scammed Out of Nearly $1,700

JACKSON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police are warning the public of potential scams after a Cooperstown woman was conned out of nearly $1,700. State Police in Franklin were requested to respond to a residence on East Wayne Road, in Jackson Township, Venango County, for a report of theft and fraud.
COOPERSTOWN, PA
explore venango

Fourth of July Festivities Week Offers Mix of Old and New

FRANKLIN, Pa. – Franklin’s annual Fourth of July Festivities Week returns with the traditional parade and fireworks but also lots of music and children’s activities. “We are excited to be back to offering a full week of fun for all ages and celebrate the love for our community and country,” said Ronnie Beith, Franklin Events Coordinator.
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Police Investigating Burglary in Cranberry Township

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Police Investigating Burglary in Cranberry Township. Police are asking the public for information regarding a burglary in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Franklin-based State Police say unknown actor(s) forcibly entered a garage at the Cranberry Township Building...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Explore/D9 Unveils Summer Player Profile Series to Highlight Local Athletes

CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Explore Media Group and D9sports are kicking off their summer player profile series designed to highlight local athletes and their accomplishments. This is more than just a copy-and-paste Q & A. These will be in-depth features–a way to get to know these student-athletes better and highlight their academic and athletic achievements.
CLARION, PA
explore venango

St. Joseph’s Liberty 5K Run/Walk Set for July 2

LUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – St. Joseph’s Liberty 5K Run/Walk, a pre-festival kick-off event to the 83rd Annual 4th of July Celebration, will be held on Saturday, July 2, at the historic Lucinda Train Station. The race begins at 8:00 a.m. Pre-registration is encouraged and limited race day registration...
LUCINDA, PA
explore venango

Kevin Leigh Porter

Kevin Leigh Porter, 66, of Rocky Grove, long before his time on earth should have ended, died at 6:40 am Tuesday, June 21, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca. When an oncologist in Erie informed Kevin last summer that he had Stage 4 esophageal cancer and that he might live 2 years if the treatments worked, his astonishing response to the doctor was “that’s life”.
SENECA, PA

Community Policy