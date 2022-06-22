ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check your Facebook NOW – urgent warning over ‘hidden logins’ stalking everything you do

FACEBOOK users have reason to be worried over hacks and password theft.

The social media giant has connected billions of people around the world but not every user has good intentions.

There are nearly 3billion Facebook accounts globally Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Before taking action to restore your account's privacy, you have to notice something is wrong first.

If suspicious changes to your profile have been made, or messages that you don't recall have been sent, that could be a sign of a compromised account.

Beware of new friend requests or people in your network that you have not personally added.

It's your digital identity and it's important to manage - you can confirm or deny your suspicions by checking log-in locations.

Facebook keeps a running list of devices that log into an account, the location from which they signed in, and when the log in occurred.

From this list, you can garner whether an imposter is using your account.

While the location data is not exact, you should be able to tell if an unapproved log-in occurred based on region and time stamp.

If you notice someone else is using your account, change your password immediately.

You do not need a desktop to check your account's log-in history.

In the Facebook mobile app, navigate to the Settings tab and click Security and Login.

If you see a device that does not belong to you, remotely log out of that device by clicking the three dots and clicking Log Out.

A pop-up that reads "Secure Account" will appear, and you'll be guided through the process for resetting your password.

In 2021, Facebook faced a public-relations nightmare when more than 533million accounts were compromised.

This was, of course, after the Cambridge Analytica leak which saw Facebook data from 80million users land in the hands of a political operative group in 2016.

