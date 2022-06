Six years after last suiting up for the Browns, Joe Haden could soon be returning to Cleveland, after all. The three-time Pro Bowl cornerback, unsigned since his Steelers contract expired in March, posted a picture of himself in a Browns uniform on Instagram this week, indicating he and the team have had a "discussion" about his NFL future. Haden, who previously teased a potential reunion in May by sharing pictures of both his Browns and Steelers jerseys, spent the last five years in Pittsburgh.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO