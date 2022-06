MILWAUKEE -- — Alejandro Kirk didn't even need to play a full game to continue cementing his status as one of baseball's best hitting catchers. Kirk went 4 for 4 and homered for the third straight game before leaving with a bruised left hand in the seventh inning of the Toronto Blue Jays’ 9-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.

