ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: The Bittersweet History of “Bitter Sweet Symphony”

By Rob Harvilla
The Ringer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrunge. Wu-Tang Clan. Radiohead. “Wonderwall.” The music of the ’90s was as exciting as it was diverse. But what does it say about the era—and why does it still matter? 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s is back for 30 more episodes to try to answer those questions. Join Ringer music...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 2

Related
musictimes.com

The Beatles Revelation: John Lennon, George Harrison Had Fistfight Due to THIS

The Beatles members John Lennon and George Harrison failed to maintain a peaceful workplace while working on the band's final album. The supposed peaceful album-making sparked concerns among the members as they had different issues in 1969. At that time, Paul McCartney got into his co-members' nerves due to his unreasonable demands.
MUSIC
The Independent

Mick Jagger’s five-year-old son shows off his dance moves at Rolling Stones concert

Mick Jagger’s son has definitely inherited his father’s dance moves.The rocker’s five-year-old son Devereux showed off his moves backstage at a recent Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England.On Thursday, Jagger’s longtime girlfriend Melanie Hamrick posted the video of their son to her Instagram story with the caption, “Vibes”.Jagger and Hamrick’s five-year-old son is seen wearing a Rolling Stones graphic tee-shirt and cardigan, as he shakes his long blonde hair to the 1969 song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”.She also shared a sweet photo of what appears to be Hamrick on stage with Devereux.Many fans were quick to notice...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
HollywoodLife

Mick Jagger’s Son Deveraux, 5, Dances Backstage During Dad’s Rolling Stones Concert: Video

Deveraux Jagger stole the show at his dad Mick Jagger‘s concert! The 5-year-old looked absolutely adorable as he danced away at the Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England on Friday, June 10. Little Deveraux, who has long blonde hair, even wore an iconic Rolling Stones t-shirt for the show, paired with skinny jeans, Nike sneakers an open sweater and a protective face mask. Naturally, the video, posted by mom Melanie Hamrick, 35, went viral on social media!
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Waylon Jennings Once Told Conway Twitty “I’ve Never Seen That Many Ugly Women In My Life” Opening A Show For Him

The one and only Waylon Jennings would’ve been 85 years old today. Born on June 15th, 1937, in Littlefield, Texas, he dropped out of high school at age 16, determined to become a full-time musician. In 1958, Buddy Holly arranged Waylon’s first recording session, and hired him to play bass. In 1959, while on tour with Buddy and his band, Waylon famously gave up his seat on the plane that crashed and ultimately killed Buddy, J. P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson and Ritchie Valens. […] The post Waylon Jennings Once Told Conway Twitty “I’ve Never Seen That Many Ugly Women In My Life” Opening A Show For Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LITTLEFIELD, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Ashcroft
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Bonnie Raitt
Person
Mavis Staples
Person
Allen Klein
DoYouRemember?

Strange Facts About The Death Of Andy Griffith

When Andy Griffith passed away suddenly in 2012, the world mourned the loss of a man who symbolized life in a simpler time. As Sheriff Andy Taylor on The Andy Griffith Show and then later as lawyer Ben Matlock, Griffith played characters who embodied goodness and dispensed down-home folksy wisdom. This often made more sense than the chaos that surrounds each one of us when we turn on the evening news or watch the latest reality TV show that the networks churn out more and more frequently.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Toby Keith Recalls The First (And Maybe Last) Time He Smoked Weed With Willie Nelson: “I Couldn’t Even Function”

It’s no secret that Willie Nelson is the definition of a weed connoisseur. Hell, I’m not even sure if Ol’ Shotgun Willie can even remember the last time he wasn’t stoned off his arse. We’re talking about a guy who can smoke Snoop Dogg under the table, and the rapper even has a guy he pays more than $50,000 a year to follow him around and roll blunts for him.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Paul McCartney turns 80! Yoko Ono, Ringo Starr and Ronnie Wood lead the birthday tributes as the Beatles legend reaches milestone year

Sir Paul McCartney was greeted with a plethora of well wishes on Saturday as a host of celebrities wished him a happy 80th birthday. The Beatles legend will no doubt have certainly felt the love as family members and showbiz pals took to social media as they marked his milestone year with heartfelt messages and throwback videos and snaps.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Song#Bitter Sweet Symphony#The Rolling Stones#Recorded History
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

Mick Jagger’s Son Expresses Concern After Rolling Stones Rocker Cancels Concert

Earlier this year, The Rolling Stones announced their summer tour, SIXTY, in which they would celebrate their sixtieth anniversary with 14 shows in 10 countries across Europe. Sadly, however, just two weeks after the tour began, the Stones were forced to postpone at least one performance. When the band arrived in Amsterdam for their fourth show, their leading man, Mick Jagger, noticed a few worrying symptoms.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Has Jack Reagan Been Gone for So Long?

Blue Bloods has long centered around some core characters within the New York City Law Enforcement-focused family, the Reagans. However, while some of the players on the hit CBS television drama series may be the bigger part of the focus, each member of the Reagan family is hugely important. So, when someone doesn’t make an appearance on screen for a bit of time, fans begin to wonder: where did they go?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoYouRemember?

Why Is Freddy Fender Not In Country Music Hall Of Fame Even Though He Made Such An Impact?

It is the dream of every country music star to be recognized for who they truly are when it comes to their version of music. Many country musicians were deemed unique based on their presentations of their works. Johnny Cash is known for his “Folsom Prison Blues,” George Strait for his “Amarillo by Morning,” while Freddy Fender is famous for his song “Wasted Days and Wasted Nights.” This song is the most popular of his work in his career that lasted for sixty-five years.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy