The PGA Tour is back to business this week in Cromwell, Connecticut, at TPC River Highlands for the 2022 Travelers Championship. A favorite event each and every year among the players, this year’s Travelers field is loaded with four of the world’s top-10 players, including Nos. 1 and 2 Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, who opened with a 62 on Thursday. J.T. Poston later posted a 62 of his own to tie for the lead.

CROMWELL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO