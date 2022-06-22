ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge rejects Fox News' bid to dismiss election lawsuit after calling out Rupert Murdoch’s role

By Matthew Chapman
Salon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KRJYK_0gIXruel00

According to Bloomberg News, Fox Corp. has once again lost a motion to dismiss the defamation suit levied against them by Dominion Voting Systems — and this time, the judge presiding over the case made it clear that the Murdoch family themselves may have been in on knowingly spreading the false attacks against them.

"Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric M. Davis on Tuesday denied Fox Corp.'s motion to dismiss the suit, saying Dominion Voting Systems had shown that the Murdochs may have been on notice that the conspiracy theory that rigged voting machines tilted the vote was false but let Fox News broadcast it anyway," reported Erik Larson and Mike Leonard. "Dominion cited in its suit a report that Rupert Murdoch spoke with Trump a few days after the election 'and informed him that he had lost,' the judge noted."

This is the latest of multiple efforts by Fox Corp. to have the suit dismissed; in December, Davis dismissed another such motion.

"Davis noted in his ruling that, according to Dominion's suit, various news outlets reported that Rupert Murdoch spoke with Trump and other senior Republicans shortly after the election and urged them to drop their election-fraud narrative and concede defeat. The voting-technology firm was also able to point to a claim that Murdoch urged a Republican leader to ask other politicians in the party not to endorse Trump's false theory about Dominion, the judge said," said the report. "The ruling is the latest by a judge allowing defamation suits to proceed against conservative news outlets and Trump allies who allegedly repeated the false theory extensively on-air — a theory that ultimately helped trigger the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot."

As the report notes, proving defamation against a media outlet requires an extremely high bar of evidence — the plaintiff must establish not only that the claims against them were false and injurious to their reputation, but that the defendant knew the information was false or else acted with a reckless disregard for what they knew or didn't know to be true.

Comments / 25

Kimberly Bradshaw
2d ago

The Murdock family are wealthy Australians, they don't care about Americans. I hope they lose their billions with multiple billion dollar lawsuits. That is justice ⚖️.

Reply(8)
14
colonel's daughter
2d ago

And if you keep spreading the lie that Trump is a legitimate winner you’re going to get hit with more lawsuits. Perhaps you will cease to exist. We would love that

Reply
14
Reactor
2d ago

They should throw the book at Murdock and Fake Fox News!! Corruption at its best and low and behold, friends with communist Trump.

Reply(1)
15
Rolling Stone

Fox News Guest Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Network for Trying to Cover Up Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A Fox News guest on Sunday called out the network for its “bullshit” coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing last Thursday night. Anchor Mike Emanuel moderated a discussion between Mike Crute, a progressive radio host and former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, and Jeff Crouere, a conservative radio host from Louisiana and 2016 Republican National Convention delegate. The pair began by reacting to news that the Senate has reached a tentative agreement for legislation addressing gun reform, which Crute said was “a step in the right direction,” but moved on to a discussion about...
POLITICS
CNN

Why Fox started covering the Jan. 6 hearings

After declining to air the January 6 committee’s prime time hearing, Fox News decided to run day two of the panel’s proceedings. CNN media analyst Bill Carter joins Victor Blackwell to discuss why the outlet shifted its stance.
POLITICS
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
