8 health systems join new health equity initiative

It turns out Massachusetts is a pretty healthy state. The list of the healthiest communities in the country has been released according to US News & World Report. 3000 counties nationwide were assessed based on several criteria including community’s unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence, walkability and high school graduation rate. Categories like economy, public safety and food & nutrition are then ranked based on their performance. Believe it or not, out of the 3000 counties nationwide, 3 counties in Massachusetts made that list: Nantucket County, Norfolk County and Middlesex County. Nantucket came in at #41, Norfolk came in at #63 and Middlesex came in at #73. Here is a list of the healthiest counties in the United States.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO