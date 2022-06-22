ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

8 health systems join new health equity initiative

 2 days ago

Eight health systems have joined a new American Medical Association health equity initiative that provides mentorship and networking, the AMA reported June 20. Through a collaboration with the Joint...

beckershospitalreview.com

How IT teams are changing due to the pandemic

A healthcare leader goes in-depth on how COVID-19 changed how IT teams currently operate. Nicholas Szymanski serves as the vice president and chief information officer at Brockton, Mass.-based Signature Healthcare. Mr. Szymanski will serve on the panel "Top IT Investments of Smart CIOs" at Becker's 7th Annual Health IT +...
BROCKTON, MA
beckershospitalreview.com

New Hampshire hospital rebrands to reflect Mass General Brigham affiliation

Dover, N.H.-based Wentworth-Douglass Hospital unveiled a new brand identity June 22. Wentworth-Douglass Hospital will now be called Mass General Brigham Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, according to a June 24 press release. The name change aims to show that the hospital is integrated with Mass General Brigham. The brand identity project also includes...
DOVER, NH
hot969boston.com

3 Massachusetts counties among top healthiest in the United States

It turns out Massachusetts is a pretty healthy state. The list of the healthiest communities in the country has been released according to US News & World Report. 3000 counties nationwide were assessed based on several criteria including community’s unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence, walkability and high school graduation rate. Categories like economy, public safety and food & nutrition are then ranked based on their performance. Believe it or not, out of the 3000 counties nationwide, 3 counties in Massachusetts made that list: Nantucket County, Norfolk County and Middlesex County. Nantucket came in at #41, Norfolk came in at #63 and Middlesex came in at #73. Here is a list of the healthiest counties in the United States.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Massachusetts Health
WCVB

New study shows no known health benefits from supplements: Boston doctor weighs in

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association shows that taking daily vitamins and supplements may not be worthwhile. The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is sounding the alarm about beta carotine and vitamin E, in particular, and wants further study on multivitamins and other supplements to determine if they benefit people's health.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

$181,000 household income needed to buy median-priced home in Mass.

BOSTON – It's becoming more difficult to buy a home, and a recent study by Harvard University investigated the reasons why. The study, performed by the Joint Center For Housing Studies of Harvard University, found that a buyer looking for a home in the Greater Boston area needed an annual household income of more than $181,000 to purchase a median-priced home. That statistic was calculated based on putting 3.5% down and on a 30-year fixed rate. It has now served as a stark reminder of the seemingly growing hurdles between house hunting and home ownership. "I thought moving from California to Massachusetts we would...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Stoughton man admits using federal COVID-19 relief money to pay mortgage

BOSTON - A Massachusetts man who lied on his application for federal coronavirus business stimulus funds and then used some of the $400,000 he received to pay his mortgage has pleaded guilty to wire fraud, federal prosecutors said.Adley Bernadin, 44, of Stoughton, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Boston on Wednesday, according to a statement from the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins.Bernadin in May 2020 submitted a fraudulent application on behalf of a purported home health care company for a Paycheck Protection Program loan of about $400,000, falsifying a tax form and falsely claiming the business had...
STOUGHTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Thunder Over New Hampshire Air Show Returns to Pease

The Thunder over New Hampshire Air Show will return to the Pease Air National Guard Base in 2023. 40,000 fans went to the first day of the free show in September which took place on a near perfect day to watch the thunderbirds perform and view the vintage planes. The show also included a 9/11 tribute on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
firefighternation.com

Ex-Malden (MA) Firefighter Guilty of Dealing Drugs Within Department

A former Malden firefighter pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Boston for conspiring to distribute drugs including oxycodone, suboxone, Klonopin and Adderall. Joshua Eisnor, 43, of North Reading, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. The charge carries...
MALDEN, MA
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat the Most Incredible Greek Food in Boston

Greek food is hands down one of my favorite foods. There is so much to love: the olives, the Feta cheese, the pita bread, and the various dips and spreads. I’m always on the lookout for good Greek restaurants. While visiting the city, I was craving Greek food, so I scoped out the best Greek restaurants in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

One woman's fight against sky-high rents

Hammering at the new condo next door rings through crocheted curtains in her fourth floor walk up, but Frances Amador, 38, is unfazed. The East Boston resident is used to the noise and vibrations of construction in this rapidly gentrifying neighborhood. Condos rise in the footprint of dilapidated buildings. High-end...
BOSTON, MA

