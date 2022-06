It all starts with the thick and light crust. What is so special about this pizza, you ask? National Day Calendar says "authentic Detroit-Style Pizzas layer the toppings backward." This means that the toppings are placed directly on the pizza dough. Then, a layer of cheese is placed over the toppings. Lastly, the tomato sauce is added on top of the pizza.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO