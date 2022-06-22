ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailey Bieber Just Wore A Stunning, Sequined Keyhole Dress On 'The Tonight Show' With Jimmy Fallon—Breathtaking!

By Marissa Matozzo
 3 days ago
Splash News

Hailey Bieber wowed Jimmy Fallon’s audience last week as she arrived to the Tonight Show set in New York City wearing a shimmering, sequined gown and trendy transparent heels. The model, 25, sat down with the comedian and host, 47, to promote her new (and long-awaited) skincare brand, Rhode and also to discuss her husband Justin Bieber’s recent health scare. The Vogue cover girl assured viewers that the “Yummy” singer is doing better and showed Fallon samples of her new products.

Bieber’s dress was designed by 16Arlington and the glistening, nude-colored item is from the brand’s Pre-Fall collection. The curve-hugging garment is adorned with sequins and features a sultry keyhole cut-out with a bow at its neckline with tassel detailing. The dress’s mermaid hemline helped show off Bieber’s incredible figure even more, and she paired it with see-through Aquazzura-designed ‘Mirror Mule Plexi’ heels.

To accessorize, the fashion influencer added classic diamond-encrusted ‘T1 Open Hoop Earrings’ from Tiffany & Co. and wore her long brown tresses down, parted in the middle and styled into loose waves. Whether she’s donning this frock to Studio 54 in the 70s or a late night talk show in modern day— there’s no doubt that this dress draws more attention to Bieber’s timeless and radiant beauty!

