Powersoft amplifiers boost the atmosphere at Climate Pledge Arena

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless wowed us in 2018 with its extensive connectivity options, strong sound quality, and handy dual batteries. That was over four years ago, though, and it’s taken that long for SteelSeries to make a proper follow-up. The Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is the company’s newest flagship wireless gaming headset, and it carries the same $329.99 price, plus many improvements. It looks and feels better, its base station isn’t as boxy, its simulated surround sound is much more effective, and it now has active noise cancellation (ANC) to block out distractions. Although you’ll get the most features and options from the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless when using it with a PC, the headset's base station has two USB ports so you can also connect your PlayStation or Xbox (depending on the model of headset you buy; the two platforms still don’t play nice together). The Arctis Nova Pro Wireless earns our Editors’ Choice award for wireless gaming headsets, easily justifying its price with its strong functionality and performance.

