Man killed by police was holding injured woman against will

BLUE HILL, Maine (AP) — A man who was fatally shot by law enforcement officers outside a home was holding an injured woman against her will, state police said.

Peter Pfister, 27, of Blue Hill, was killed early Tuesday in an armed confrontation with a deputy and two state police officers, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The woman who was inside the home was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Law enforcement officers responded to a call about a domestic disturbance early Tuesday before the confrontation.

The officers who discharged their guns, Maine State Police Detective Scott Duff and Cpl. Caleb McGary, and Hancock Deputy Dylan Hall, were placed on leave during an investigation.