Yarmouth, IA

Crews find body of man under collapsed Iowa grain silo

The Associated Press
 5 days ago
YARMOUTH, Iowa (AP) — Crews recovered the body of a man who was buried under piles of grain and debris from a collapsed grain silo in southeastern Iowa on Wednesday.

The collapse happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday at a grain elevator at Yarmouth, officials reported.

Des Moines County emergency management officials said the man’s body was recovered about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. The man’s name has not been released.

Two men had just unloaded a semitrailer full of grain into a holding shed at the elevator when they heard a loud bang and began running from the facility as the silo partially collapsed, Mediapolis Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeff Kerr told the Hawk Eye.

“The one made it out, and he turned around and the other guy wasn’t with him,” Kerr said.

Nearly 60 emergency responders, contractors and towing crew members responded to the scene to remove the debris in an effort to reach the man.

