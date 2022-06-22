Streets Closed as Resurfacing Projects Continue June 23-29

Sections of Greensboro are undergoing various stages of street resurfacing that will affect traffic flow in those areas. Specific streets affected, when and for what are listed below. These jobs are part of the City’s 2022 Resurfacing project and will be publicized every Wednesday until complete.

Projects for Thursday and Friday, June 23-24 ~ Blair House Road from Eagle Rock to Pine Cove roads – Paving

Alternate lanes will be closed from 7 am to 6 pm.

~ Pine Cove Court from Pine Cove Road to the dead end – Paving

Alternate lanes will be closed from 7 am to 6 pm.

~ Pine Cone Road from Starboard Drive to Blair House Road – Paving

Alternate lanes will be closed from 7 am to 6 pm.

~ Eagle Rock Road from Pleasant Ridge to Ridge Haven roads – Paving

Alternate lanes will be closed from 7 am to 6 pm.

Projects for Thursday, June 23, to Friday, July 1

~ Peach Orchard Drive from Church to Yanceyville streets – Concrete Work

Alternate lanes will be closed from 7 am to 6 pm.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid work areas or follow detour signs and adhere to traffic flagger directions.

Work schedules for each job are dependent on weather conditions and material/equipment availability.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects to learn more about lane and road closures and subscribe to receive email notifications about upcoming work on City streets.