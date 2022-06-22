ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, North Carolina

Streets Closed as Resurfacing Projects Continue June 23-29

Greensboro, North Carolina
Greensboro, North Carolina
 2 days ago

Sections of Greensboro are undergoing various stages of street resurfacing that will affect traffic flow in those areas. Specific streets affected, when and for what are listed below. These jobs are part of the City’s 2022 Resurfacing project and will be publicized every Wednesday until complete.

Projects for Thursday and Friday, June 23-24 ~ Blair House Road from Eagle Rock to Pine Cove roads – Paving

Alternate lanes will be closed from 7 am to 6 pm.

~ Pine Cove Court from Pine Cove Road to the dead end – Paving

Alternate lanes will be closed from 7 am to 6 pm.

~ Pine Cone Road from Starboard Drive to Blair House Road – Paving

Alternate lanes will be closed from 7 am to 6 pm.

~ Eagle Rock Road from Pleasant Ridge to Ridge Haven roads – Paving

Alternate lanes will be closed from 7 am to 6 pm.

Projects for Thursday, June 23, to Friday, July 1

~ Peach Orchard Drive from Church to Yanceyville streets – Concrete Work

Alternate lanes will be closed from 7 am to 6 pm.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid work areas or follow detour signs and adhere to traffic flagger directions.

Work schedules for each job are dependent on weather conditions and material/equipment availability.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects to learn more about lane and road closures and subscribe to receive email notifications about upcoming work on City streets.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Streets#Traffic#Pine Cove Court#Concrete Work Alternate
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina

125
Followers
636
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

In 1808, "Greensborough" (the spelling before 1895) was planned around a central courthouse square to succeed Guilford Court House as the county seat. The county courts were thus placed closer to the geographical center of the county, a location more easily reached at the time by the majority of the county's citizens, who depended on horse and foot for travel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy