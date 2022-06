(BPT) - Aspirin is one of the most common, useful, and effective over-the-counter medicines in the world and has been trusted by physicians for more than 120 years but more and more people are confused when it comes to appropriate usage. This confusion is a result of recent media coverage around the updates to the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) aspirin recommendations. These updated recommendations are specific to primary prevention, which is when you take aspirin to help prevent a first heart attack or clot-related stroke.

