Health Highlights: June 22, 2022

US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Light in your bedroom is no good for your health. Older people who used night lights, or left their TV, smartphone or tablet on...

www.usnews.com

GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
WWD

Inside Reuben Carranza’s Melodic Mind

Click here to read the full article. The beauty business is an instrument Reuben Carranza plays by ear. The veteran executive, who spent 23 years at Procter & Gamble before leaving to helm brands including R+Co., Olaplex and, most recently, Kate Somerville, is joining Bansk-acquired Amika and Eva NYC as chief executive officer in July. He’s esteemed for his ability to scale brands, an ability that capitalizes on the left-brain, right-brain synergy that he’s mastered as a lifelong mariachi musician.More from WWDBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi Choi “I’m a right-brain person...
POLITICO

Tech in a post-Roe future

The Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has obviously far-reaching policy implications, not least when it comes to both current and future technology. POLITICO’s Ben Leonard has a report out today on implications of the decision for virtual abortion care, where providers often prescribe abortion pills via telehealth visits. That type of care was already banned in 19 states before today’s decision, and now those seeking abortion in red states will have to contend with governments that privacy and abortion activists fear might seek out data with which to prosecute both abortion-seekers and providers.
MedicalXpress

Methods from weather forecasting can be adapted to assess risk of COVID-19 exposure

Techniques used in weather forecasting can be repurposed to provide individuals with a personalized assessment of their risk of exposure to COVID-19 or other viruses, according to new research published by Caltech scientists. The technique has the potential to be more effective and less intrusive than blanket lockdowns for combating...
Interesting Engineering

Five fascinating inventions to make your home more sustainable

Renewable energy is growing more popular by the day. In the United States, the use of renewable energy grew by 90 percent in the last 20 years, with renewables making up nearly 20 percent of utility-scale U.S. electricity generation in 2020. According to the International Energy Agency, clean energy could account for about 95 percent of the increase in global power capacity between now and 2026.
Phys.org

Researchers consider invisible hurdles in digital agriculture design

When Gloire Rubambiza was installing a digital agriculture system at the Cornell Orchards and greenhouses, he encountered a variety of problems, including connectivity and compatibility issues, and equipment frozen under snow. Rubambiza, a doctoral student in the field of computer science, was able to solve these problems thanks to a...
Smithonian

New York State Purchases Robot Companions for the Elderly

New York State’s Office for the Aging, in charge of administering housing, transportation and health programs for the elderly, has purchased more than 800 robots to act as companions for older adults. The robot, ElliQ, was created by Intuition Robotics specifically for adults ages 65 and older that live alone, per the company’s website.
US News and World Report

Novartis Wins U.S. Approval for Targeted Cancer Drug Combination

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A targeted oral drug combination by Novartis won U.S. approval for use in a wide range of advanced solid tumours that are driven by a certain genetic contributor, widening the use of a novel treatment approach that is known as tumour agnostic. The Food and Drug Administration...
