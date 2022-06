Development on the next Planet of the Apes movie is still simmering away as the nascent production seeks a lead actor, according to Variety writer Justin Kroll. The film is set to be directed by Wes Ball, who recently vacated his position as the director of Harbinger to make it happen. Paul Downs Colaizzo (Brittany Runs a Marathon) is expected to take over that movie. According to Kroll, the studio is high on a script they recently received for Apes, and after months of no news, it seems they are keen to get the movie into motion sooner than later.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO