ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Knives Out 2: Glass Onion Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know

By Erin Fabrigas
epicstream.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnsheathe your knives; the second Knives Out movie already has a title – Glass Onion!. Glass Onion is the second movie in the Knives Out franchise. Knives Out is a mystery film created by Rian Johnson, who was inspired by classic whodunit novels, exactly like the works of author Agatha...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone glued to their screens next week

It’s been a long wait, but Netflix subscribers in the US finally get to enjoy more of the story of the Shelby gang from the Small Heath area of Birmingham in the UK. Three years after the release of the previous set of Peaky Blinders episodes, Season 6 of the series is among the latest batch of high-profile Netflix new releases. The new season, among other things, finds Tommy Shelby, played by the moody and menacing Cillian Murphy, forced to pick up the pieces after his failed attempt at the end of Season 5 to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley.
TV SERIES
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madelyn Cline
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Katherine Langford
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
Rian Johnson
Person
Janelle Monae
Person
Lakeith Stanfield
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
Jessica Henwick
Person
Christopher Plummer
Person
Jaeden Martell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass Onion#Knives Out#Watch Glass#The Plot Of The Sequel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Netflix
Us Weekly

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ LGBT Content in ‘Lightyear’ Is So Controversial: I Want Representation to ‘Be the Norm’

No big deal. Chris Evans wishes that the decision to include LGBTQ+ characters in his new film, Lightyear, didn't cause so much controversy. "It’s nice, and it’s wonderful, it makes me happy [to have such inclusion]," the Avengers star, 41, told Variety on Monday, June 13, when asked about Pixar's decision to reinstate a same-sex […]
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Two actors from Netflix show ‘The Chosen One’ dead after horrific van crash

Actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar of Netflix series “The Chosen One” were killed during a fatal auto accident Thursday, Deadline reports. The Baja California Department of Culture also confirmed that six other crew members were also injured during the horrific crash, where their van flipped after running off a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The show was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia at the time. “The Chosen One” is the story of a 12-year-old boy coming to the realization that he is the second coming of Christ, and is destined to...
ACCIDENTS
Collider

'The Old Man' Review: Jeff Bridges Excels in a Thriller Series That Is Best in the Quiet Moments

When we first see a gruff Jeff Bridges in FX’s The Old Man, where he plays former CIA operative Dan Chase now in hiding, he isn’t fighting off incoming enemies or trying to lose a tail. No, he is alone in his bedroom in the late hours when almost everything is subsumed in darkness — that is, save for a bathroom light and the red illumination of a digital clock on his bedside table that marks the number of times the restless Chase gets up through the night. It plays out as the opposite of a conventional spy thriller, stripping away any of the action spectacle to ground itself in the sad and lonely life of its central character. In one of his many trips to the bathroom, we see that water has begun to overflow onto the floor from a running sink. Kneeling there is either a hazy vision or a repressed memory of Chase’s wife, who utters a single phrase: “I see you.” He then wakes up, shaken by this event. Yet there is no one left for him to turn to for support, leaving him to question his own declining mental state.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy