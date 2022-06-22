ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dine alfresco with spaghetti with clams and an Aperol spritz

By John Alberti
TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChefs John and Tony Alberti, aka the Alberti Twins, are stopping by the TODAY kitchen to make two of their favorite summery Italian entertaining recipes. They show us how to make spaghetti...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Parade

Stanley Tucci's Tips for How to Summer Like an Italian (and His Fresh Tomato Pasta Recipe) Are Brilliant On Every Level

Over the past two years, Stanley Tucci has taken over our TVs with delicious regional Italian food and stunning Italian countryside landscapes on the popular CNN series: Searching for Italy. If it weren’t already obvious from my previous recipe posts, there is absolutely no denying the fact that this Italian gift to humanity has intensified my appetite for authentic Italian cuisine and La Dolce Vita.
RECIPES
Fox News

Mediterranean sheet pan shrimp and veggies: Try the recipe

Allow us to introduce you to your new sheet pan dinner that recipe developer Abby Cooper of StemandSpoon.com calls a "fresh and lighter take on shrimp scampi with linguine." So what can your taste buds expect? "Juicy shrimp and fresh vegetables cook together in under 30 minutes to create a healthy and flavorful meal, loaded with Kalamata olives, feta and extra lemon and garlic," says Cooper.
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Microwavable weeknight meals, pasta, and meatballs

Microwavable weeknight meals, pasta, and meatballs/Gin Lee. Microwavable weeknight meals, pasta, and meatballs. This microwavable recipe is so simple to make and takes mere minutes to prepare a delicious meal that you and your family can enjoy.
The Guardian

Broad bean salad and nettle risotto: Giorgio Locatelli’s early summer recipes from Lombardy

Lombardy, where I’m from, is probably the wettest region in all of Italy, so it’s rather fitting that England is now my home, if only for the familiar weather. Even at this time of year, the area gets a lot of rain from summer storms, but, unlike in the UK, that’s coupled with steady temperatures in the mid-high 20Cs, which create a humid climate that’s ideal for growing vegetables. After the rigours of winter, now is a time when we welcome the return of ingredients we could only dream about as recently as March, so it’s just common sense to make the most of them.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clams#Alfresco#Spritz#Aperol#Dine#Food Drink#Italian
Mashed

Ina Garten's Secret For A Flavor-Packed Summer Pasta

When the Barefoot Contessa opines on pasta, it's wise to pay attention. When she shares a secret that will elevate your summer pasta from ordinary to remarkable, it's worth trying immediately. Ina Garten, host of Food Network's "Barefoot Contessa," has made a name for herself by creating delicious yet simple recipes. Among the library of recipes in her cookbooks are many disparate pasta dishes. While Garten has not cornered the market on simple pasta dishes like this flavorful five-ingredient pasta recipe, she has a secret that you might never have heard of to provide a unique zest.
RECIPES
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Distractify

Here are the Crispiest Onion Ring TikTok Hacks and Recipes in Honor of National Onion Ring Day

They're golden, they're fried, and you can wear them on your wrists and fingers as an accessory ... sort of. Onion rings are a greasy staple of fast food, and there is just something special about them. In fact, they're so special that Grammy-winning pop artist Lorde even created a once-anonymous onion ring review Instagram account, Onion Rings Worldwide. After much speculation, it was revealed in 2017 that the account is actually run by her.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Dream Coca-Cola Chocolate Cupcakes (Easy to Try Now)

Coca-cola combined with chocolate is can never taste bad! In fact, those are some of the most adored ingredients all over the world – so, why not mix them and make something ever better – delicious and easy dream coca cola chocolate cupcakes that you can make in 25 minutes (5 minutes to prepare and around 20 minutes to cook). Rich, well-moist, and fluffy, follow the recipe:
FOOD & DRINKS
TODAY.com

32 festive 4th of July desserts for a sweet Independence Day

The Fourth of July represents a lot of things. It epitomizes summer fun: being shoeless in a bathing suit and watching fireworks from a hot sidewalk or park with loved ones. It feels like freedom: no work, no school and, of course, our county's independence. Fourth of July smells like barbecue smoke and melting popsicles and freshly cut grass. And it tastes like … well the options are endless, really.
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

Filipino-Style Barbecue Chicken

I'm always hesitant filming a video that requires a special ingredient that might be difficult for the average food wisher to find at the local market. There's nothing more frustrating than getting all excited to try a new dish, only to find out you can't get one of the key ingredients, which in this case is banana ketchup. Do you have banana ketchup in your pantry? I didn't think so.
RECIPES
Mashed

Nigella Lawson's Spaghetti Recipe Uses An Unexpected Ingredient

Countless column inches have been devoted to either raving about or taking down Marmite — that most divisive ingredient, as well as its Australian cousin Vegemite which, per The Spruce, is like Marmite but with add-ins like salt, onion, and celery extract, coloring, and a few other additives. We...
RECIPES
mvmagazine.com

Baking Together #25: An Upside-Down Cake That's Everything Right

You won't believe how easy it is to make this scrumptious Blueberry-Lemon Cornmeal Upside-Down Cake. Lightly sweetened, full-flavored and deliriously fragrant, my Blueberry-Lemon Cornmeal Upside-Down Cake takes full advantage of summer’s finest blueberries. Baking underneath a layer of lemon-scented cornmeal cake batter, the blueberries simmer away in an easy-to-make caramel sauce allowing the juices to cook down and concentrate their blueberry-ness. The result is a heady flavor and glossy topper. This deceptively easy-to-make cake will add pizzazz to your summer table, whether for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Leftovers, if you have any, are delicious.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Jacques Pépin’s Watermelon Salad Is Giving Me Serious ’90s Vibes

If I’m going to try four popular watermelon salad recipes in a showdown, you better believe we’re going to need a contender that calls for a melon baller. To me, perfectly spherical watermelon is extremely nostalgic because I am a child of the ’90s and every summertime watermelon salad that I came across had watermelon balls. My family had a melon baller and I have vivid memories of sinking it into the flesh of a watermelon and carving out each watermelon ball. Ah, the memories.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Limoncello Cheesecake – Easy Italian Recipe

This rich and creamy Limoncello cheesecake has a refreshing, zesty lemon flavor and is an ideal after dinner dessert. The recipe is so easy to make, though you will probably need around 1 hour to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the sponge:. 1 large egg. 1 ½...
RECIPES
Mashed

Ina Garten's Game-Changing Tip For Freezing Bread

Ina Garten is adored by her fans for many reasons: her positive energy, her beautiful Hamptons home, her self-taught skill set, her often decadently delicious recipes, and her equating cooking with love – to name a few. She's also meticulous in the kitchen. According to a New York Times article, her recipes are tested "between 10 and 12 times before publication." During the pandemic, Garten showed us a more casual side to her personality, gaining additional followers and the trust of a slew of people, stuck at home with little meal inspiration.
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Honey Butter Skillet Corn

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This Honey Butter Skillet Corn recipe is a quick and easy one-skillet family favorite, simply made with corn that’s been smothered in a creamy, sweet, and salty sauce. This corn side dish comes together in under 10 minutes using only 4 ingredients.
RECIPES

