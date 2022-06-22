ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tony Romo doing yoga poses during a golf match made for an unintentionally hilarious video

By Christopher Powers
Golf Digest
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the rise of Dak Prescott certainly played a role in Tony Romo's retirement, ultimately it was a number of back injuries that began to stack up that forced the Dallas Cowboys legend to hang 'em up. Oddly enough, Romo began immersing himself in the next-worst sport on your back:...

www.golfdigest.com

Larry Brown Sports

Tony Romo goes viral for stretching during golf tournament

Tony Romo retired from the NFL due to back issues that still seem to bother him even today. While playing in the Match Play Championship Tuesday in Wisconsin, Romo’s back was bothering him enough that he was captured on video performing stretches on all-fours. He did so while his opponent, Sam Cianciolo, was putting on the 14th hole. Talk about a distraction.
NFL
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares Revealing Workout Photos

Alex Rodriguez isn't the only impressive athlete in his new relationship. The former MLB star turned NBA co-owner is dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett. The happy couple has been spotted at several sporting events in recent months. Padgett, who is based out of Dallas, Texas, is a National Physique Committee...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is arguably the GOAT of golf. Other than holding tens of records on the PGA Tour, Tiger has also won 15 major championships during his legendary career, already earning an induction to the World Golf Hall of Fame. While Woods has rejuvenated his career over the last few years, he has had a […] The post Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ORLANDO, FL
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry aborts on woman’s kiss attempt at Warriors parade that would have sent Ayesha ballistic

Stephen Curry is the most beloved man in San Francisco right now. But the Golden State Warriors point guard probably had at least one fan beyond infatuated – she wanted to get close to Steph, literally. One woman who was able to get near Steph Curry during the Warriors parade tried to lay one on […] The post Stephen Curry aborts on woman’s kiss attempt at Warriors parade that would have sent Ayesha ballistic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy’s stunned reaction to Brooks Koepka LIV Golf Decision ahead of Travelers Championship

Brooks Koepka became the latest player to walk back his previous statements and agree to join LIV Golf, despite having stated his intentions to remain on the PGA Tour. That didn’t sit too well with Rory McIlroy, who continued to blast LIV Golf when asked about Koepka’s sudden defection to the upstart league, which is backed by Greg Norman and Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund. Ahead of the Travelers Championship, McIlroy weighed in on Koepka’s decision, via Sky Sports, and he didn’t hold back.
GOLF
wrestlinginc.com

The Real Reason Big Show Paul Wight Left WWE

Current AEW star Paul Wight is no stranger to changing things up. After debuting for World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in 1995 as The Giant — initially billed as “the son of Andre the Giant” — Wight joined the Dungeon of Doom stable, though he’d soon trade up, becoming part of Hulk Hogan’s New World Order (nWo) faction. Four years after his WCW debut, Wight made the move to World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) predecessor, the World Wrestling Federation (WWF), in 1997, joining chairman Vince McMahon’s Corporation stable and turning heel under the name the Big Show.
WWE
TODAY.com

Tom Brady had the funniest response to Rob Gronkowski’s retirement

Tom Brady. Retirement. Haven’t we been here before?. On Tuesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement, prompting Brady to issue an amusing response to an ESPN report suggesting that Gronk could possibly return to the field if Brady reached out to him. The future Hall...
TAMPA, FL
Golf Digest

This supercut of umpire Doug Edding's 29-blown-call night is the most thrilling episode of the Ump Show yet

The Ump Show is the hottest reality TV series on the planet. Seemingly each and every night a new episode drops, following MLB’s motley crew of umpires as they get up to all sort of hi-jinx, tossing players, catching foul tips off the cup, and, of course, everybody’s favorite, blowing strike call after call. But Tuesday’s night episode might have been the best yet, when umpire Doug Edding settled in behind the plate for Blue Jays-White Sox and proceeded to call statistically the worst game of the season. If you still have this sitting on your DVR waiting for you, SPOILER ALERT.
MLB
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan Video Going Viral

This week, a group of basketball fans were hoping they'd meet Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball. Instead, they spotted team owner Michael Jordan. The fans who were hoping to see Ball immediately turned their attention over to Jordan, asking the NBA legend if he'd be willing to take a picture with them.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Nick Faldo makes major announcement

Nick Faldo’s 16-year run as a broadcaster for CBS and the Golf Channel is coming to a close. On Tuesday, Faldo announced via social media that he will retire from his role as a full-time broadcaster after his contract runs out on August 7 following The Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C. In a full-circle moment, Faldo’s first PGA Tour event was played at the Greater Greensboro Open, now called The Wyndham Championship, 43 years ago.
GREENSBORO, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-MLB pitcher is now a massive bodybuilder

Kyle Farnsworth has not played for an MLB team since 2014, but we now have a good idea of what the former reliever has been doing with his time — getting jacked. Farnsworth revealed on Twitter this week that he is entering his first bodybuilding competition on Saturday. The 46-year-old certainly looks ready for the event.
MLB

