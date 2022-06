Bonita “Bonnie” Tjosaas, 75, of Appleton, Minnesota (formerly of Benson) passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Appleton Area Health Nursing Home in Appleton. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Benson. The funeral service will be held Monday, June 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church. Interment will be at a later date at the Six Mile Grove Cemetery in rural Benson.

BENSON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO