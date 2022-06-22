ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

'Nighttime Feed' by poet Mia Ayumi Malhotra

kalw.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMia Ayumi Malhotra reads her poem “Nighttime Feed." Malhotra is...

www.kalw.org

Comments / 0

Related
ARTnews

Lost Renaissance Masterpiece Discovered in Bungalow Sells in London

Click here to read the full article. A lost painting attributed to a follower of Italian Renaissance painter Filippino Lippi was found in a 90-year-old woman’s bungalow and sold for £255,000 ($321,000) at Dawsons Auctioneers in London. The oil painting, titled The Depiction of the Madonna and Child and dating to the 15th century, shows Mary with baby Jesus on her lap at the center, with two attendant angels, set in a landscape, and framed in gilded wood. Lippi was the illegitimate son the priest and painter Fra Filippo Lippi, who was renowned for his paintings of the Madonna. The elder Lippi also...
ENTERTAINMENT
pawmypets.com

Flying Dragons Exist And They Are A Wonder Of Nature.

These animals seem to have actually come out of a wonderful world. For hundreds of years, humans have been in awe of incredible mythological beings like dragons. There are legends of these great creatures that have captivated millions of people throughout background. Sadly, dragons as we imagine them do not exist, but nature surprises us with a genus of animals that are closest to dragons. The Draco category, likewise called “flying dragons”, belongs to the Agamidae family of lizards. These lizards stay in the trees of the tropical woodlands of Southeast Asia.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Collider

Dreams of Berlin: The Feminist Fantasies of German Icon Ulrike Ottinger

Following several art house retrospectives over the past few years, The Criterion Channel’s curated June lineup is highlighting the eccentric films of German auteur Ulrike Ottinger, an unsung hero of the German New Wave and forerunner of contemporary queer cinema. Ottinger’s diverse body of work consists primarily of vibrant community-focused documentaries as well as camp adaptations of various literary texts and artistic figures, including Virginia Woolf’s Orlando, Oscar Wilde’s Dorian Gray, and John Singer Sargent’s Madame X. It would be easy to misplace Ottinger’s intertextual filmography within the category of inaccessible intellectual fare. But, the meandering storylines, gorgeous production design, and humorously empathetic performances at the core of each film sets Ottinger’s work apart as a cathartic and vital expression of the Cold War-era feminine experience in Germany. In particular, Ottinger’s Berlin Trilogy — comprised of the boozy and stylish character study Ticket of No Return, the carnivalesque ensemble comedy Freak Orlando, and the psychedelic satire Dorian Gray in the Mirror of the Yellow Press — offers a near-perfect perspective into the Cold War critique and feminist liberation at the center of her magical multi-textual films.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice James
The Phoblographer

Miguel Raimundo Shares His Secret to Beautiful Street Portraits

“It’s the best way to make friends,” says Portuguese street portrait photographer Miguel Raimundo when asked if he’s made any long term acquaintances while photographing strangers. Asking permission for photos goes a long way toward getting a smile in return. But there’s always the odd person who feels threatened and can even become abusive. Miguel shrugs it off with a smile and just continues on his merry way.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Amanda K.

Q&A With Author Mariam Sheriff

The Deep - A tale beyond the waves By Mariam SheriffBookBuzz. Mariam Sheriff Is a Mechanical Engineer from Saudi Arabia. Writing and literature is her true passion, although she majored in an engineering field. From a very young age, her father encouraged her love for reading. When she was only twelve years old, she had finished reading books from acclaimed novelists such as Victor Hugo, Charles Dickens, and Fyodor Dostoevsky.
The Atlantic

The Book That Never Stops Changing

When I was a kid, the axis around which Dublin revolved was a huge Doric column that had stood at the center of the city since 1809. On the top was a statue of the English naval hero Vice Admiral Horatio Lord Nelson. Even to a child, his presence seemed anomalous. It was as if Washington, D.C., were dominated by a giant memorial to King George III.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poet#Ayumi#Literary Award
Digital Trends

Gay Pride & Prejudice creators on updating Jane Austen for the podcast age

In the two centuries since her life and death, Jane Austen has been the go-to author for commentary on love and class. From Amy Heckerling’s still relevant Emma update Clueless to Netflix’s upcoming fourth-wall-breaking adaptation of Persuasion, her works are still in demand by creatives and audiences alike.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
blockworks.co

Podcast: The Crypto Renaissance Has Begun | Josh Rosenthal

Josh Rosenthal joins Jason to discuss the parallels between the Renaissance and today’s crypto movement. In this episode of Empire, Jason is joined by Josh Rosenthal, a former historian and current serial entrepreneur and crypto venture capitalist. Josh’s encyclopedic knowledge of history — from the Middle Ages to the Renaissance and beyond — and his ability to draw a throughline between historical events, Web3 and our world today is truly fascinating.
MARKETS
Creative Corner

Poem| A Lonely Woman and a River

Conext: Our quest to find meaning of life in this world is often disrupted by the icy grasp of absurdity. People who are sensitive to the absurd world can experience meaningless tragedies. This poem also explores the theme of loneliness. Recently, I read about a woman who died after jumping into a river. Through this poem, I want to express my sorrow for that woman.
The Conversation U.S.

What is Afrofuturism? An English professor explains

The new sci-fi musical “Neptune Frost,” set in a Rwandan village constructed with computer parts, tells the story of an intersex hacker and a coltan miner who lead an anarchist uprising against their oppressors. The film – lauded for its “Afrofuturist vision” – is only one of the more recent works to engage in the transformative speculation of Afrofuturism, a cultural movement that pulls from elements of science fiction, magical realism, speculative fiction and African history. Undergirding this movement is a longing to create a more just world. As I point out to my students in my course on Afrofuturism, while the...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy