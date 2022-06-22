ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Checkout out what all Summerfest at Gaylord Texan has in store

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XiZNk_0gIXU3Qw00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Need some summer activity ideas for the kiddos?

Gaylord Texan’s Summerfest is the ultimate experience for parents who want to keep their children having fun this summer.

With events like Pirates and Princesses Academy, The Shiny Stach Scavenger Hunt, Summer of Cirque, Pirates and Princesses Art Studio and more, there are tons of different activities for children of all ages.

Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo visits the Gaylor Texan to check out the incredible summer camps and activities for kids that are available through September.

For more information, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Free Event in Dallas Provides Family Fun, Household Goods

A free, family-friendly event is coming to Dallas on Saturday, June 25. It’s called Turn UP at the Dallas Public Library event with the Dallas City of Learning. It’s a day of free summer learning activities the entire family will enjoy. Kids will be able to explore arts and crafts, dance, STEM, music and more.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Axios Dallas

3 private pools to rent in Dallas starting at $45 an hour

Escape the summer heat by renting out a swimming spot through the pool-sharing site, Swimply.How it works: The site is like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.Swimply had just gotten off the ground at the start of the pandemic. This summer, the company is making a big push in Texas.Details: Swimply doesn't require hosts to provide bathrooms — but says most of them do.The company offers liability and property damage protection, but recommends hosts "obtain appropriate insurance."Here are three swimming spots for rent in Dallas:1. Resort-style retreatKick back at this luxe pool...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

MLK Food Park returns to South Dallas

DALLAS — Organizers of the popular MLK Food Park are announcing its return to South Dallas. The pop-up event featuring a variety of food trucks vendors, crafts, small business entrepreneurs, music and live entertainment has a new location in Fair Park. “It’s like a big block party for the...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summerfest#Summer Camps#Gaylord Texan#Nexstar Media Inc
CW33

Where to get the best porridge in Dallas for National Porridge Day

DALLAS (KDAF) — Goldilocks, it’s your time to shine. Just make sure you don’t break into the CW33 studio. June 23 is National Porridge Day and we are shouting out this ultimate breakfast dish. Similar to oatmeal, porridge is made by boiling grains in water. You can add toppings, spices and seasonings to it to make this meal your own.
DALLAS, TX
KHOU

These are the new attractions coming to the State Fair of Texas this year

DALLAS — Every year, the State Fair of Texas brings thousands to Fair Park to celebrate new foods, attractions and events. You know the staples, like chowing down on a Fletcher's corny dog while watching the Red River Showdown. On the fair grounds, however, there will be a handful of new attractions for fairgoers to enjoy.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
CW33 NewsFix

Where to munch on the best onion rings in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Junk food is one of the best guilty pleasures mankind has ever known. Burgers, fries and all sorts of sides fall into the category of junk food. There’s nothing wrong with a little deep-fried food action in your life, that’s why on Wednesday, June 22 is National Onion Ring Day! NationalToday says, “Texas-based restaurant chain Kirbys Pig Stand claims it played a big part in onion rings’ creation, and fast food restaurant A&W helped them reach widespread popularity. There is still an ongoing debate over who deserves credit for the snack’s creation, and cooks also still argue about how to best prepare and serve onion rings for the most flavorful results. Some onion rings are even made from an onion paste, as opposed to an onion ring itself!”
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Here are the top spots around Dallas to find chocolate eclairs

DALLAS (KDAF) — There are moments in a person’s life that stick with them throughout the time they’re alive on earth, learning how to ride a bike, graduating school, getting married, having kids and the first time eating a chocolate eclair. If you haven’t had one yet,...
DALLAS, TX
nrn.com

Nation’s Only Chicken Salad Franchise Continues to Expand Across Texas, Inks Deals for Locations Across Austin, Dallas and San Antonio

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, has announced the signing of franchise agreements that will bring nearly 20 new restaurants to the state over the next five years. The brand has signed two major deals over the past year in Texas— one for 8-units in San Antonio in October 2021 and most recently one for 8-units in Austin. Texas continues to prove itself as a prime area for expansion as Chicken Salad Chick builds on the success of its 21 existing locations across Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston. The brand plans to open five new locations in Texas this year, which add to its goal to open 50 locations across the country by the end of 2022.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Free Tickets Now Available for Addison Kaboom Town!

Free tickets for the annual Kaboom Town! Fourth of July celebration in Addison Circle Park are now available. If you want to see one of the top-ranked fireworks displays in the country, there are a few things you can do to secure a decent viewing spot. First, if you really,...
KDAF

KDAF

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy