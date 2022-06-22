ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Hills, PA

Female Road Worker in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Dump Truck at Work Site

By Ryan Dickinson
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FOREST HILLS, PA – A female road crew worker was struck by a dump...

Police Release Details of Motorcycle Crash That Left Harrisville Man Seriously Injured

IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released information regarding a Harrisville man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred as a 1996 Harley-Davidson FXS operated by 46-year-old Joseph E. Cooke, of Harrisville, was traveling eastbound on State Route 208, near Clintonville Road, in Irwin Township, Venango County, around 9:59 p.m. on May 25.
HARRISVILLE, PA
Tribune-Review

No injuries reported in Brentwood fire

A section of Brownsville Road in Brentwood was closed early Friday as crews battled a fire on Kaufmann Avenue. An Allegheny County 911 supervisor said Brownsville Road was closed between Towne Square Way and East Willock Road as fire crews worked to put out the residential fire. No injuries were...
BRENTWOOD, PA
One person dead in commercial vehicle crash in Jefferson County

UPDATE: JUNE 23, 2022, 9:27 p.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol released additional information about the fatal accident that happened Thursday afternoon in Jefferson County. A commercial dump truck was traveling northeast on County Road 54 when it veered off the right side of the road. It then overturned, hitting a guardrail and a tree.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
Flames rip through roof of New Castle home

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) - Flames ripped through a home in New Castle early this morning. Just after 4 a.m., fire crews were called to the home on Shaw Street as flames tore through the roof of the house. No one was injured as neighbors told firefighters the home had previously been condemned.
NEW CASTLE, PA
Police: Gunshot fired on Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus

PITCAIRN, Pa. — A man fired a gunshot through the drivers' side window of a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus in Pitcairn after boarding with another man Tuesday night, according to police. Watch the report in the video player above. The bus was heading inbound at Broadway Boulevard and Wall...
PITCAIRN, PA
Video shows dump truck completely overturned in Monroeville

Video from Sky 4 shows a dump truck over that has flipped upside down into a creek off of Old William Penn Highway in Monroeville. This is happening in the 4200 block of Old William Penn. One lane of Old William Penn Highway is closed. Traffic is getting by in...
MONROEVILLE, PA
Crash near Mt. Pleasant sends driver to hospital

The male driver of a car involved in a one-vehicle crash along Route 31 was flown to UPMC Presbyterian hospital in Pittsburgh late Wednesday, according to state police at Greensburg. The Honda Accord veered off the westbound lane of Route 31 after 9 p.m. and hit a tree along Laurelwood...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Crews respond to fire at Wendy's restaurant on Freeport Road in Harmar

Multiple departments responded Tuesday to a fire at the Wendy’s restaurant near the intersection of Freeport Road and Alpha Drive in Harmar. Allegheny County dispatch said the call came in shortly before 6 p.m. No injuries were reported. Crews from O’Hara, Springdale, Oakmont, Blawnox, Brackenridge and Allegheny Valley responded...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Officer saves boy and father from flooded river in Blairsville

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — “I have three kids. I’d expect somebody — and hope somebody — would go in and help me out with my kids,” officer Andrew Ong said. Blairsville police officer Andrew Ong is a parent who said it may have just been instinct that kicked in the day a father and his son needed to be rescued from fast-rising water by the Riverfront Trail last month.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
