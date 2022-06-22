ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Man Gets Five Years in Prison for Reckless Police Chase

By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn man who led police on a high-speed chase...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Woman in motorized scooter killed in Brooklyn hit-and-run: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman in a motorized scooter was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Friday in Brooklyn, authorities said. The 43-year-old victim was riding her motorized scooter at Lexington and Throop avenues around 2:15 a.m. when she was hit by a black Hyundai sedan, according to police, who said that […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Two NYPD cops hurt when fleeing Brooklyn driver side-swipes them

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two NYPD officers were injured when a motorist they’d stopped in Brooklyn allegedly drove toward and side-swiped them, authorities said Friday. The incident began when the cops conducted a car stop at Empire Boulevard and Flatbush Avenue around 7 p.m. Thursday, officials said. As the officers approached the stopped […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Woman riding moped struck by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the driver behind a hit-and-run in Brooklyn. Investigators say a 34-year-old woman was riding a moped when she was struck by a car. It happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday at Throop and Lexington avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. There's no word on a suspect or vehicle description. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

80-Year-Old Driver Attacked By Group of Dirt Bikers in Brooklyn: Police

An 80-year-old man was attacked by a group of dirt bike riders in Brooklyn, after one of the bikers struck his vehicle while riding, police said. The man got out of his car after the biker hit his car on Cypress Avenue in Bushwick after 7 p.m. on June 18 , according to police. The victim pulled over to the side of the road to exchange insurance information, when the group approached him.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
City
Brooklyn, NY
State
Alabama State
City
Alabama, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Chase
CBS New York

Woman slashed, robbed at Bronx subway station

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a woman was attacked and robbed at a Bronx subway station.Investigators say around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, a 19-year-old woman was slashed on her chin and arm at the Parkchester station.Police say the suspect also stole her phone and necklace.The victim is now recovering at a hospital.No arrests have been made.
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police: Man smashes 18 cars with stolen vehicle in Brooklyn

Police made an arrest Thursday involving a man smashing 18 parked cars in Brooklyn. Authorities say the accident took place at 4:30 a.m. along 21st Avenue and 21st Drive. The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Mario Casanova, was using a 2016 Mac truck during the time of the incident. Casanova is...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Police#Prison#Brooklyn Supreme Court
Daily News

Woman, 56, stabbed dead in Bronx apartment, cops say

A 56-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in a Bronx apartment early Friday, police said. A man seen on video entering and later leaving the Olmstead Ave. building –– part of the Castle Hill Houses — is being sought for questioning. Officers responding to a 3:37 a.m. 911 call found the victim, stabbed in the groin. Medics rushed her to Jacobi Medical Center but she could not be saved. No ...
BRONX, NY
riverdalepress.com

Routine stop helps cop nab check thieves

Check theft, second only to auto grand larceny in this part of the Bronx, is the most prevalent crime committed. Most often checks are “fished” out of mailboxes, “washed” and then cashed. Unfortunately in these cases, investigators often have little information to work with, and a...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Honda
News 12

NYPD: Woman fatally stabbed inside Castle Hill Houses apartment

Police say officers responded to a 911 call of a woman who was fatally stabbed inside of 530 Olmstead Ave. at the Castle Hill Houses early Friday. A 56-year-old woman with a stab wound to the lower torso was found at the scene. It's unclear if the apartment she was found in was her apartment, but police say the victim was a resident of Castle Hill Houses. According to authorities, the victim had a drug and stolen property arrest history.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Man charged with shooting rapper Lil Tjay, his friend during robbery attempt in N.J., officials say

A man was arrested Wednesday after he shot rapper Lil Tjay and one of his friends during a robbery attempt near an Edgewater shopping plaza, authorities said. Just after midnight, the Edgewater Police Department received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of the plaza, 14 The Promenade, and when officers arrived they found 21-year-old Tione “Lil Tjay” Merritt with multiple gunshot wounds and his friend, 22-year-old Bronx resident Antoine Boyd, with a single gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.
EDGEWATER, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

99K+
Followers
55K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy