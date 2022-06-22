ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Newark Police Seeking Woman Wanted for Questioning in Carjacking

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEWARK, NJ – Do you know Newark resident Chanel Davis? If so, the Newark...

wabcradio.com

Subway Cop Patrols Tweaked After Officer Is Attacked

NEW YORK (77WABC) — New York City is revising its single NYPD patrol plan for the subway system following an attack on an officer the day after the solo patrols were launched. A transit officer was performing a solo patrol at the Pennsylvania Avenue station in Brooklyn shortly before...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Paterson Times

Lodi woman shot in Paterson

A Lodi woman was wounded in a shooting in Paterson early Wednesday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 34-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Market and Rose streets at around 2 a.m. She arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center via private seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot.
PATERSON, NJ
