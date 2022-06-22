ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

One Dead in Drowning in Four Mile Run

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
ALEXANDRIA, VA. – Police in Alexandria have reported one man has died in a drowning...

Fairfax Times

Public Safety - week of June 24, 2022

Man arrested after string of burglaries in Annandale. A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection to multiple commercial burglaries that occurred in the Mason and West Springfield District Stations. Since May 26, detectives with the Fairfax County Police Department Criminal Investigations Division have been investigating nine related commercial burglary...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
rockvillenights.com

Rockville Red Roof Inn homicide victim identified, two suspects charged

Two suspects have been charged in the shooting death of a man late Wednesday night at the Red Roof Inn at 16001 Shady Grove Road in Rockville. Micah Clemons, 32, of Dumfries, Virginia and Sergey Danshin, 34, of Rockville have both been charged with first-degree murder and firearm related charges. Both are being held without bond. Montgomery County police identified the victim as 39-year-old Javier Gonzalez-Mena, of no known address.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Man Arrested Following Shooting at Tysons Corner Center

McLean Police District – Noah Settles, 22, of Washington, D.C. turned himself in last night at the Adult Detention Center in Fairfax. He was held without bond. Settles was wanted in connection to the June 18 shooting that occurred at Tysons Corner Center in McLean. Per Fairfax County Police:...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Teen charged in deadly crash

In Fairfax County, a high school graduate has been charged with the death of two students. This comes after a devastating crash left an entire community in mourning.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

2 charged in Rockville Red Roof Inn homicide

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A man is dead after a shooting at a Red Roof Inn in Montgomery County, police say. Two men are now charged with his murder. Rockville Police Department officers were first called to the scene in the 16000 block of Shady Grove Road for a report of a man shot. Rockville Police said that due to the seriousness of the man's injuries, Montgomery County Police's Major Crimes Unit was called in to take over the investigation of the shooting.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Man drowns in a stream in McLean

MCLEAN, Va. — A man died on Monday after drowning in a stream in Fairfax County, according to officials. Around 6 p.m. on Sunday police responded to the 800 block of Georgetown Pike for a report of a drowning. Officials say that 29-year-old German Salinas was found a quarter of a mile off the roadway on a trail by fire and rescue personnel.
MCLEAN, VA
wnav.com

A Millersville Man Arrested For June 2 Shooting Outside of Salon

Police have arrested, a 26-year-old man in connection with a shooting outside of Gilma’s Beauty Salon, located in a busy shopping center in the 1900 block of Fairfax Road in Annapolis. Police say that earlier this month David Antonio Mayen allegedly shot another man in the chest from the parking lot. The bleeding man ran into the salon and first responders were called. They transported him to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. This morning Mayan was ordered held without bond by a district court judge.
MILLERSVILLE, MD
ffxnow.com

Frying Pan townhouse fire sparked by malfunctioning battery pack

A malfunctioning battery pack has been ruled as the cause of a townhouse fire in the Frying Pan area of Fairfax County. Fire officials say that the fire, which happened on Saturday (June 18) around 9:30 a.m., started in the third-floor bedroom of the townhouse on the 13000 block of Rose Petal Circle. A charging lithium-ion battery pack was to blame.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
