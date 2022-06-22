One Dead in Drowning in Four Mile Run

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A man is dead after a shooting at a Red Roof Inn in Montgomery County, police say. Two men are now charged with his murder. Rockville Police Department officers were first called to the scene in the 16000 block of Shady Grove Road for a report of a man shot. Rockville Police said that due to the seriousness of the man's injuries, Montgomery County Police's Major Crimes Unit was called in to take over the investigation of the shooting.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO