Police Searching for Teenager Reported Missing in Gaithersburg

By Jeff Jones
 2 days ago
Gaithersburg, MD (PUBLIC SAFETY ANNOUNCEMENT) – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police –...

Related
Daily Voice

Maryland Motel Murder Nets 2 Arrests: Police

Two men have been arrested after a motel killing in Rockville, authorities say. Micah Clemons, 32, and Sergey Danshin, 34, knocked on the door of Javier Gonzalez-Mena's room to lure him outside before they fatally shot him at the Red Roof Inn on the 16000 block of Shady Grove Road around 11:30 p.m., Thursday, June 23, according to Montgomery County Police.
ROCKVILLE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Rockville Red Roof Inn homicide victim identified, two suspects charged

Two suspects have been charged in the shooting death of a man late Wednesday night at the Red Roof Inn at 16001 Shady Grove Road in Rockville. Micah Clemons, 32, of Dumfries, Virginia and Sergey Danshin, 34, of Rockville have both been charged with first-degree murder and firearm related charges. Both are being held without bond. Montgomery County police identified the victim as 39-year-old Javier Gonzalez-Mena, of no known address.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

Two men arrested in connection with deadly Rockville motel shooting

Two men have been arrested in connection with a Rockville motel shooting that killed a man in Montgomery County, Maryland, Wednesday night. 32-year-old Micah Clemons, of Virginia, and 34-year-old Sergey Danshin, of Rockville, now face first degree murder charges and various gun charges. Montgomery County police said 39-year-old Javier Gonzalez-Mena...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

2 charged in Rockville Red Roof Inn homicide

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A man is dead after a shooting at a Red Roof Inn in Montgomery County, police say. Two men are now charged with his murder. Rockville Police Department officers were first called to the scene in the 16000 block of Shady Grove Road for a report of a man shot. Rockville Police said that due to the seriousness of the man's injuries, Montgomery County Police's Major Crimes Unit was called in to take over the investigation of the shooting.
ROCKVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

Pedestrian killed on Georgia Avenue in Montgomery County

ASPEN HILL, Md. - Authorities say one person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle in Montgomery County early Friday. The incident happened around 4 a.m. along southbound Georgia Avenue at Rossmoor Boulevard. Traffic in the area was closed for several hours. The incident is currently still under...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Man shot dead in Rockville motel

A man is dead following a shooting inside a Red Roof Inn in Rockville, Maryland. Officers were called for a report of a shooting at the Red Roof Inn, located at 16001 Shady Grove Road, at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Montgomery County police. That’s where they said a man...
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Arrest Made in Relation to Thursday’s Bomb Threat Investigation in Wheaton

Fire/Explosive Investigators have arrested and charged a 35 year old man in relation to the bomb threat investigation at the Arrive Wheaton apartments on Thursday, June 23, per Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services PIO Pete Piringer. Per the tweet, “Among other things, charges are: False Fire Alarm; Disorderly Conduct; Threat of Mass Violence: Arson/Threat; False & Phony Destructive Device & more.” No further information is available at the time.
WHEATON, MD
