ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Designers Hate This Common House Flipping Trend

By Melissa Epifano
thespruce.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's said that three times is a trend, but what happens when an aesthetic has been repeated three too many times? A good chunk of homes that have been flipped over the last few years all seem to share a color palette similarity that a handful of designers just aren't fans...

www.thespruce.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furnishings#Stephanie Parisi Studio
Apartment Therapy

6 Things You Don’t Need in Your Living Room, According to Designers

Aside from the kitchen, which many refer to as “the heart of the home,” your living room is one of the most important spaces to spend a little time getting the decor right, as it’s a hub that also serves multiple purposes. It’s a place for lounging after a long day, a gathering space for watch parties and movie nights, and a quiet retreat for opening a good book. Therefore, it’s most people’s goal to create a living room that’s both cozy and functional, two adjectives that don’t always go hand in hand.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A 130-Year-Old Furniture Set Looks New Again in a DIY-Filled $1000 Bedroom Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For quite a few years now, the consensus among stylists, stagers, and designers is largely that matching bedroom sets are a design trend of the past — but almost every “rule” in interior design gets broken in the best way now and again.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
thespruce.com

30 Cabinet Storage Ideas to Refresh Your Kitchen

Your kitchen is likely one of the most frequented and well-used rooms in your home. But when cabinets are cluttered and crowded, no one would blame you for dining out. If your kitchen has become more stressful than useful, it's time to get organized. Simple additions like lazy Susans and tiered shelves can make ingredients accessible. Storing some cookware vertically and leaving extra space to grab appliances will make dinnertime more efficient. With some time and small tweaks, your kitchen will become the hub of the home.
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

How to Grow Coral Bark Maple ('Sango Kaku' Maple)

An easy way to beat the winter lull of color in your outdoor spaces is by picking plants that provide all-season interest. One spectacular tree that fills this role that will please 365 days a year is the coral bark maple oAcer palmatum 'Sango-kaku'. The coral bark maple is a...
GARDENING
thespruce.com

How to Grow and Care for Alocasia Maharani

Of all of the Alocasia hybrids, Alocasia maharani or 'Grey dragon' is one of the most unique. Known for its grey-green highly textured foliage, the maharani is a jewel Alocasia native to the tropical rainforests of Southeast Asia. A popular houseplant, it is easier to grow than some of its finicky relatives. Because of its easy care and eye-catching appearance, this rare Alocasia can be difficult to find but well worth the effort. Pet owners should be aware that Alocasia maharani is considered toxic to cats and dogs.
GARDENING
thespruce.com

8 Types of Landscaping Rocks and How to Choose One

Landscaping rock (stone) is a popular and time-tested hardscape material used to bring out the beauty of plants, construct useful landscape features, add definition or an accent to your property, and effectively manage problem areas. It is durable, natural, and requires no maintenance. What may be most impressive is its versatility. However, along with that versatility comes a diversity that may be challenging for new homeowners to sift through: Some projects call for small landscaping rock, others for medium-sized stones, and still others for boulders. Even within those broad categories, there are different products suited to different needs. That's why we’ll explore, below, eight different types of landscaping rock and the factors you should consider in choosing the right one for your yard.
GARDENING
thespruce.com

15 Types of Tomatoes to Grow

Tomatoes are the ultimate summer treat, Tomato lovers anticipate the first fruit, ripe on the vine, because there's nothing better than a fresh local tomato; sliced on a sandwich, tossed in a salad, or made into a fresh salsa. Fresh tomatoes can also be cooked and preserved easily by canning or freezing, for making healthy and delicious dishes in winter.
AGRICULTURE
thespruce.com

The Best Water Toys to Keep Kids Cool This Summer

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Beating the heat can be difficult, especially if you don’t live near a beach or have access to a swimming pool. Fortunately, there are plenty of water toys that can cool kids off while providing hours of fun.
KIDS
BHG

Amazon Quietly Discounted So Many Area Rugs Ahead of Prime Day—Up to 79% Off

No room is complete without an area rug (or several, if you're a fan of layering like we are). Whether your style is modern, bohemian, or minimalist, area rugs tie a space together and should be incorporated into most rooms like kitchens, living rooms, bedrooms, and entryways. If your space could use a quick edit, you're in luck—because Amazon slyly discounted hundreds of area rugs on its site by up to 79%.
SHOPPING
thespruce.com

The Outdoor Entertaining Essential for Your Zodiac Sign

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Summer has arrived—and with it, the planning of many outdoor gatherings. From BBQ grill nights to family holidays, your outdoor space is sure to get plenty of entertainment use. While you could easily set out a few fold-up patio chairs and a simple cooler next to a picnic table, it doesn't hurt to add some items to take your experience to the next level. From grilling tools to fire pits to solar lights, there are so many to choose from.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy