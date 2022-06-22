ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County Crime Report: June 16-20, 2022

By Jeff Jones
 2 days ago
HOWARD COUNTY, MD – The Howard County Police Department issued their daily police response...

#Crime#Columbia#Beech S Farm Apartments#Plumtree Drive
Rockville Red Roof Inn homicide victim identified, two suspects charged

Two suspects have been charged in the shooting death of a man late Wednesday night at the Red Roof Inn at 16001 Shady Grove Road in Rockville. Micah Clemons, 32, of Dumfries, Virginia and Sergey Danshin, 34, of Rockville have both been charged with first-degree murder and firearm related charges. Both are being held without bond. Montgomery County police identified the victim as 39-year-old Javier Gonzalez-Mena, of no known address.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Pedestrian struck, killed in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police say a pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a car in Montgomery County early Friday morning. Montgomery County Police were called to Georgia Avenue at Rossmoor Boulevard for a report of a pedestrian struck. When officers arrived on scene around 4:36 a.m., they found a person had been hit by a car. That person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
2 charged in Rockville Red Roof Inn homicide

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A man is dead after a shooting at a Red Roof Inn in Montgomery County, police say. Two men are now charged with his murder. Rockville Police Department officers were first called to the scene in the 16000 block of Shady Grove Road for a report of a man shot. Rockville Police said that due to the seriousness of the man's injuries, Montgomery County Police's Major Crimes Unit was called in to take over the investigation of the shooting.
ROCKVILLE, MD
A Millersville Man Arrested For June 2 Shooting Outside of Salon

Police have arrested, a 26-year-old man in connection with a shooting outside of Gilma’s Beauty Salon, located in a busy shopping center in the 1900 block of Fairfax Road in Annapolis. Police say that earlier this month David Antonio Mayen allegedly shot another man in the chest from the parking lot. The bleeding man ran into the salon and first responders were called. They transported him to Shock Trauma in Baltimore. This morning Mayan was ordered held without bond by a district court judge.
MILLERSVILLE, MD
