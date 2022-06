Businesses are expanding the notion of employee wellness to include financial health. Twenty-three years after founding her own company, Amy Power still remembered the feeling of living paycheck to paycheck. The CEO of The Power Group, a Dallas-based public relations and crisis management firm, Power wanted to ensure that her employees did not make the same financial mistakes that she did in her twenties. Her 14 employees, most of whom are Millennials or Gen Z-age, needed to know how to manage their salaries for the long term, so Power offered them something she wished she had at their age: access to a personal financial manager.

