ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dead at 26

WXIA 11 Alive
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26, the team announced on Wednesday. No other details about his death were released by the team. "We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson," the team said in a statement...

www.11alive.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Baltimore Ravens Player Dead At 26

On Wednesday morning, the Baltimore Ravens announced heartbreaking news about pass rusher Jaylon Ferguson. In a statement from the team this morning, the Ravens announced Ferguson passed away. He was just 26 years old. "We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson," a statement from the team...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

In Memoriam: Tony Siragusa, 1967-2022

R.I.P. Tony Siragusa (Photo by PETER MUHLY/AFP via Getty Images) Former NFL defensive lineman for the Colts and Ravens, Tony Siragusa, died at the age of 55. Condolences to the family of one of the more colorful people to don a uniform and hold a microphone.Tony Siragusa Todd Warshaw /AllsportTony Siragusa Doug Pensinger/Getty ImagesTony Siragusa Andy Lyons/ALLSPORTTony Siragusa (JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (HENNY RAY ABRAMS/AFP via Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Maxim)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Maxim)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Maxim)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Maxim)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for DirecTV)Tony Siragusa (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (AFP via Getty Images)Tony Siragusa (Photo by PETER MUHLY/AFP via Getty Images)Tony Siragusa Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY SportsTony Siragusa (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)Tony Siragusa (Photo by DAVID MAXWELL / AFP)Tony Siragusa Photo By Paul Abell-USA TODAY SportsTony Siragusa Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports CopyrightTony Siragusa Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY SportsTony Siragusa Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports11
NFL
Yardbarker

Three-time Pro Bowl CB Joe Haden posts cryptic message hinting at potential return to Browns

The Cleveland Browns selected defensive back Joe Haden with the seventh overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft and saw the Florida product lead the team's secondary for the better part of seven seasons. It was a largely unsuccessful run for Cleveland, including a brutal 1-15 campaign during Haden's last year with the franchise, but could the 33-year-old free agent be thinking of a reunion in the Rock and Roll Capital of the World?
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
State
Louisiana State
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy