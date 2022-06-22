The 12 Best Cebicherias in Lima

A newcomer to LA’s growing Brazilian restaurant community, Sexy Beans, opened last month in the Culver City Cuisine ghost kitchen space on Selmaraine Drive, offering Brazilian rotisserie chicken, picanha plates, and feijoada for pick-up, delivery, or takeout orders. For first-time restaurateur and chef Simoni Siqueira, the stall that she runs along with her husband, Greg Johnson, in the narrow hallways lined with other cloud kitchens has provided an opportunity for the animated, enthusiastic Afro-Brazilian chef to learn the ropes of the restaurant business before she takes on a permanent, standalone location. “I think that if I can be successful, and reach customers with just the flavor of my food, adding the customer service element will be a lot easier,” says Siqueira, who hopes to wow LA diners with her feijoada, or black bean stew.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO