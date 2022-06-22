ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 12 Best Cebicherias in Lima

By Liliana López Sorzano
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCeviche, typically spelled “cebiche” in Peru, is like the country’s national anthem. The democratic dish is offered in specialized cebicherias, casual neighborhood spots, and sophisticated fine-dining restaurants. In its simplest form, cebiche is just cubed raw fish, dressed in leche de tigre (lime juice, salt, chile, onion, and the natural juices...

