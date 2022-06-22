ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

These 3 Electric Mercedes-Benz Models Will Have You Trading in Your Keys ASAP

By Christian Waizinger
localemagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGas Prices Are Soaring, so Now Is the Time to Invest in an Electric Car. With over 70 years of providing luxury cars to the SoCal community, Fletcher Jones Motorcars is the perfect place to purchase your next Mercedes-Benz. Located in the heart of Newport Beach, Fletcher Jones prides itself on...

localemagazine.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
makeuseof.com

The 5 Best High-Performance Electric Cars on the Market

The new generation of EVs have quickly become the standard-bearers of performance in every segment they occupy. From ultra-high performance SUVs like the new Hummer EV and the Rivian R1T to super sedans like the Tesla Model S Plaid, EVs are crushing their ICE competition in terms of performance and speed.
CARS
insideevs.com

Gordon Murray Reportedly Designing Two Electric SUVs

Gordon Murray, the renowned designer of the original McLaren F1, now leads his own automaker whose first offerings, the T.50 and T.33 (pictured), were very much similar to the famed V12 supercar in philosophy, (the T.50 even has with the central seating position). However, for the next entries into the Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) lineup, the company will reportedly make an electric SUV.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Volvo Builds New Facility To Accelerate Its All-Electric Future

Like many automakers, Volvo is determined to leave the combustion engine in the past. Vehicles such as the C40 and XC40 Recharge are just the beginning; the Swedish automaker has vowed to introduce several battery-powered cars in the future. Now, the premium brand has announced another change as it prepares to become electric-only.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport Beach, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
fordauthority.com

Ford Valencia Assembly Plant Will Produce Next-Gen Electric Vehicles

Ford is in the midst of a major electrification push that involves a massive investment of $50 billion in EVs by 2026, $3.7 billon of which will go to the automaker’s midwestern-based U.S. plants. As the automaker prepares to launch seven new EVs in Europe by 2024 and transition its entire passenger vehicle lineup in that region to electric vehicles by 2030 or sooner, there has been some question as to what Ford will do with some of its assembly plants, since EVs are less laborious to produce than ICE vehicles. That previously included the possible closure of the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant in Germany and the Ford Valencia Assembly plant in Spain. As Ford Authority reported earlier today, the Saarlouis plant will stop producing vehicles in 2025, but the Ford Valencia Assembly plant will move forward and built next-generation electric vehicles, the automaker has announced.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Mercedes Benz Models#Socal#Eqs#Eqb#Eqe
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Teases New US-Bound Luxury Sedan

Volkswagen recently unveiled the first design sketch of the upcoming ID.Aero concept vehicle, which is a design study that will preview a new luxury EV sedan that will be coming to America. This also serves as the first official confirmation of the model's name, which has previously gone by the internal codename "Aero B" and was expected to be called the ID.6 in production.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
FOXBusiness

The Cadillac Celestiq electric luxury sedan might cost $300,000

Cadillac is aiming to reclaim the mantle of "Standard of the World" as it transforms into an all-electric car brand, and it looks like that means competing with the high-end automakers on both luxury and price. Coming off the launch of its Lyriq SUV, which is already sold out for...
CADILLAC, MI
MotorTrend Magazine

New Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer 4xe Plug-In Hybrids Can't Come Soon Enough

Jeep is working to accelerate the introduction of 4xe plug-in hybrid versions for the Wagoneer sub-brand, which consists of the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer, the 2022 Grand Wagoneer, and soon long-wheelbase L models of both. Jeep has promised a zero-emissions vehicle in every segment by 2025. But the large Jeeps should get their batteries and electric motors sooner rather than later, with announcements expected this summer.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy